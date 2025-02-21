Liebherr USA Brings in New Managing Director

Feb 21, 2025
headshot of Hirohito Imakoji
Imakoji’s appointment follows a year of notable activity in Liebherr’s U.S. business.
Liebherr USA

Hirohito Imakoji, formerly the managing director of finance and administration at Liebherr-Electronics and Drives, has been appointed managing director for the company’s U.S. operations.

He has joined Liebherr USA’s executive management team and will work with Liebherr USA’s Managing Director and Divisional Director of Earthmoving and Material Handling Technology Kai Friedrich.

“The United States is one of Liebherr’s most important markets, and we are committed to strengthening our operations nationwide to better support our partners and provide the best solutions to our customers,” said Imakoji.

Imakoji’s responsibilities will include managing strategic planning and growth strategies, covering all corporate, finance and administrative functions.

Hirohito has been at Liebherr since 2004 when he began as an intern at Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GmbH, a manufacturing plant in Austria. Since then, he has held roles at Liebherr-Hong Kong in 2010 and at Liebherr-Sunderland Works in the UK in 2011. Imakoji held his latest position at Liebherr-Electronics and Drives GmbH in Germany since 2017.

Imakoji’s appointment follows a year of notable activity in Liebherr’s U.S. business. In addition to breaking ground on a new U.S. logistics center and opening its fourth U.S. parts warehouse, the manufacturer unveiled several new machines including its 38Z4 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump, the A 922 rail Litronic excavator, MK 120-5.1 mobile construction crane and its autonomous, battery-electric T 264 rigid-frame dump truck.

