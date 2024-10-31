$196M Awarded to Replace Natural-Gas Pipes – See How Much Your State Gets

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 31, 2024
stock image rusty natural gas pipe and meter outside building
Twenty states will split federal infrastructure law grants for natural-gas pipe repair and replacement projects.
Getty Images

A new round of grants is on the way to 20 states to repair or replace old natural-gas lines, one of the many programs funded under the 2021 federal infrastructure law.

The money from the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization grant program will go toward funding 60 projects throughout the country to deal with aging community-owned distribution lines. The program is designed to lower energy costs for ratepayers, reduce methane pollution and prevent dangerous pipeline failures.

In all, the law is slated to provide about $1 billion over five years, with about 80% already awarded, to repair or replace old natural-gas lines.

“Grant recipients are on track to repair, rehabilitate or replace more than 1,000 miles of aging natural-gas pipes and reduce nearly 1,000 metric tons of methane pollution, annually,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Here’s a rundown of where the grants are going, according to the USDOT:

Gas Pipe Chart 1

Gas Pipe Chart 2

Gas Pipe Chart 3

Gas Pipe Chart 4

Gas Pipe Chart 5

Gas Pipe Chart 6

Gas Pipe Chart 7






Related Stories
stock image rusted lead pipes leading into wall
Business
$2.6B More on the Way to Replace Lead Pipes to Comply with New Federal Rule
controlled demolition of debris that landed on a cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge in Baltimore
Business
Baltimore Bridge Blast, Other U.S. Projects Make World Demolition Award Finals (Videos)
Kohler KDH hydrogen engine
Business
Engine Manufacturer Kohler Changes Name to Rehlko
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
New Holland Construction E90D mid-size excavator
Compact Excavators
New Holland Construction Launches its Largest Excavator, the E90D
With a 73-horsepower Yanmar engine, the all-new "midi" model has a dig depth of 14 feet and bucket breakout force of 13,000 pound-feet.
Kawasaki KT Commercial UTV at Equip Expo
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Launches KT Line of UTVs for Government and Fleet Customers
Bobcat TL623 telehandler with bucket attachment
Telehandlers
Compact Size, Big Features: Bobcat's New TL623 Telehandler
Maxresdefault 671f8833ced98
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Develon’s 4-Metric-Ton DX42-7 Mini Excavator
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All