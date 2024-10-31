A new round of grants is on the way to 20 states to repair or replace old natural-gas lines, one of the many programs funded under the 2021 federal infrastructure law.

The money from the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization grant program will go toward funding 60 projects throughout the country to deal with aging community-owned distribution lines. The program is designed to lower energy costs for ratepayers, reduce methane pollution and prevent dangerous pipeline failures.

In all, the law is slated to provide about $1 billion over five years, with about 80% already awarded, to repair or replace old natural-gas lines.

“Grant recipients are on track to repair, rehabilitate or replace more than 1,000 miles of aging natural-gas pipes and reduce nearly 1,000 metric tons of methane pollution, annually,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Here’s a rundown of where the grants are going, according to the USDOT:















































