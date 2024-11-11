Milwaukee Tool Opens its Largest U.S. Manufacturing Plant

Nov 11, 2024
aerial view new Milwaukee Tool plant in Grenada Mississippi
Hiring at the new plant in Grenada County, Mississippi, began last month, with plans to add more than 800 employees.
Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool has opened its largest manufacturing plant in the U.S.

The new plant, which the company says will employ more than 800 people, is in Grenada County, Mississippi. It’s the eighth Milwaukee Tool location in the state.

The plant cost more than $60 million and spans 500,000 square feet. The company will produce tools accessories, such as its Sawzall Blades, and plans to expand the product lines made there over time.

The company has spent $675 million in the past five years on expansion in the U.S. – $250 million of which included three other Mississippi locations. The remaining investment was in six locations in Wisconsin and one each in Tennessee, Chicago and Indiana.

Milwaukee Tool says the new Mississippi plant will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing capabilities.

This year marks Milwaukee Tool’s 100th anniversary. The company says it has achieved double-digit annual growth for more than a decade. It has 10,000 employees in the U.S., 40% of which are in Mississippi.

"Our rapid growth continues to accelerate, and this new facility in Grenada plays a crucial role in maintaining our trajectory of excellence in serving our distributor and user partners,” said Scott Griswold, group president of Milwaukee Tool’s Professional Accessories Business Unit. “This success is the direct result of recruiting some of the best talent around the nation, especially in the state of Mississippi. Our strong people and our unique culture are unlike anything else in the industry.” 

Milwaukee Tool also has manufacturing, distribution and operations locations in South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

 

