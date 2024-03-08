Milwaukee Tool Reveals First Battery-Power Submersible Pump for Construction

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 8, 2024
worker with Milwaukee Tool battery-powered submersible pump and backpack console by puddle
The new Milwaukee Tool battery-powered submersible pump and backpack console can be easily transported around the jobsite.
Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool unveiled what it claims to be the first battery-powered, mobile submersible pump for the construction industry at this year’s World of Concrete.

The MX Fuel 1 HP 2” Submersible Pump comes in the form of a backpack to make it easy to move from spot to spot on a jobsite to pump water, eliminating the need to haul around a generator and the tripping hazard of electrical cords. It can also go easily into confined spaces like manholes without releasing fumes that can endanger workers, says Brandon Fredericks, Milwaukee Tool product marketing manager.

(To watch the pump in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

The backpack console for the 1-horsepower, 2-inch pump weighs about 28 pounds including the 6-amp-hour lithium-ion battery.

Milwaukee Tool Battery-powered Pump and console BackpackThe 1-horsepower, 2-inch pump, left, and backpack console with battery at World of Concrete 2024.Equipment WorldThe pump is geared toward small-volume mobile pumping and pumping in confined spaces. Fredericks presented the example of a site that has 30 footings dug, and it rains. Each hole has 100 to 200 gallons of water.

“Today, they're having to drag a generator out to every single one of those footings,” Fredericks says. “Whereas for us, you can just pick up the backpack, grab the pump and walk it from one to the other.”

In high mode, the pump can run for 20 minutes and pump a total of 2,000 gallons. On low mode, it can run up to 2 hours and pump 5,000 gallons. “There's a ton of pumping that happens on jobsites where you don't need the full output,” Fredericks says.

It takes about 90 minutes to charge the MX Fuel RedLithium XC6.0 battery that comes with the pump. The battery can be swapped out, and it will run on other MX Fuel tools. An optional supercharger can also be purchased.

Fredericks said the battery can be recharged during downtime, in between pumping. For instance, a manhole could be pumped out, and while workers entered and worked, the battery could be charged before heading to the next manhole.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Presented by Michelin North America
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

“In that scenario,” he says, “you might be able to get two, maybe even three, manholes or electrical vaults, mechanical vaults pumped out on the same battery, depending on how much water is in it.”

Milwaukee Tool battery and Pump console BackpackThe MX Fuel RedLithium XC6.0 battery is interchangeable with other MX Fuel tools and can be swapped out when it needs recharging.Equipment WorldAnother perk for the battery-powered pump is its auto mode, which automatically shuts the pump off when the water level is too low, preventing the pump from burning up. Fredericks notes that mechanical pumps tend to leave 6 inches of water when in auto mode. But the Milwaukee Tool pump keeps running until the water level is just below the impeller. It will automatically stop and not resume pumping until it senses water again. It also matches the pumping rate to the incoming flow rate to save on battery runtime.

A worker also doesn’t have to stay and watch the pump, thanks to its remote control. It can be clipped onto a vest or put in a pocket, and it will emit a light and vibration when the pump stops due to low water level or battery needing to be charged or swapped.

“There's so much innovation on this,” Fredericks says. “This is going to change the way people think about pumping on jobsites.”

The pump is scheduled to hit the market in the third quarter of this year and retail for about $2,500. The price includes the pump, pump console backpack, one XC6.0 battery and standard charger.

To watch the pump in action, check out the video below:


Related Stories
John Deere 1050 P-Tier Dozer
Dozers
John Deere Launches its Largest P-Tier Dozers, the 950 and 1050
Kioti SL750 skid steer kicking up dust
Skid Steer Loaders
The Ever-Stalwart Skid Steer – New Models Keep on Coming
Manitou 1950 RT compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
“Extreme Compact” with Power: Manitou’s New 1950 RT Compact Track Loader
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 65e9c72a65d01
The Dirt
ZQuip: Modular Batteries Solve Equipment Runtime, Charging Issues
The battery technology company can convert diesel to electric for machines weighing 5 to 50 tons and keep them running on the job. See it on The Dirt.
John Deere 1050 P-Tier Dozer
Dozers
John Deere Launches its Largest P-Tier Dozers, the 950 and 1050
Kioti SL750 skid steer kicking up dust
Skid Steer Loaders
The Ever-Stalwart Skid Steer – New Models Keep on Coming
excavator digging shallow trench in dirt
Safety & Compliance
Georgia Contractor Faces $308K in Penalties for Fatal Trench Collapse
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All