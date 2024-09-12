Develon and HD Hyundai Open New Assembly Plant in Georgia

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 12, 2024
Wallenius Wilhelmsen, HD Hyundai Group, DEVELON leadership
Develon

Develon and HD Hyundai celebrated the grand opening of a new joint North American Customization Plant in Brunswick, Georgia, on September 4. The plant is designed to get machines to dealers and customers faster and meet stricter quality standards.

It also marks further cooperation between the two equipment OEMs after Hyundai acquired Doosan Infracore in 2021. Doosan was rebranded as Develon after the acquisition.

The 93,000-square-foot facility is 50% larger than Develon’s previous facility in Savannah, Georgia, which opened in July 2019 in collaboration with longtime logistics partner Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

At the plant, employees from Develon, HD Hyundai and Wallenius Wilhelmsen will take machines from “shipping ready to work ready” by configuring equipment based on customer requirements. Requests for standard or long arms, mass or standard buckets, additional cameras, 2D or 3D machine guidance systems and more can be fulfilled at the customization facility.

The companies say customer demand has driven the need for the new, larger North American Customization Plant. Beyond enhanced production capabilities, the facility includes a dedicated machine storage yard and an expanded indoor warehouse.

Executives from Develon, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, HD Hyundai XiteSolution and Wallenius Wilhelmsen attended the opening ceremony. 

“Our new customization plant in Brunswick will allow us to expedite our services for our dealers and our customers,” says Chris Jeong, president and CEO at Develon. “It’s a much larger facility than the previous customization plant, with dedicated space for our machines, and will better meet the custom needs of our dealers and our customers with an array of final assembly options.”

“This state-of-the-art facility will help us reduce the lead time needed to get fully assembled machines to our customers,” added Stan Park, president and CEO, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America.

The Brunswick customization facility is located close to Interstate 95, allowing for quicker transport once Develon and HD Hyundai machines are ready for shipment. Develon will maintain its North American headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, including a parts distribution center. Develon also opened a dedicated warehouse in Georgia in August 2024.

DEVELON customization plant inventoryDevelon customization plant inventoryDevelon

