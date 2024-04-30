Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt accepted the 2024 Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Series at an April 26 award ceremony in New York City.

Equipment World has earned a 2024 Jesse H. Neal award for Best Series.

The special report, “Construction’s Silent Killer,” examined why the construction industry has the highest rate of suicide and what can be done about it.

It included articles written by Equipment World editors Jordanne Waldschmidt, Don McLoud and Ryan Whisner, an episode of The Dirt hosted by Bryan Furnace and edited by Lawson Rudisill, research conducted by Ginger Love, and graphic design by Kaleigh Watteau. The judges called the report a “really comprehensive and probing series on mental health and suicide in construction with concrete advice for getting help and overviews of why suicide is a particular problem in the industry," adding, "This is important work.”

Now in their 70th year, the Neal Awards are presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA). The awards are considered the highest honor in business-to-business media. Equipment World was judged by a panel of experienced editors in the revenue category of less than $3 million. Winners were announced at a ceremony in New York City on April 26.

“Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of business journalism, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of our journalists whose relentless pursuit of truth and insight enriches our understanding of commerce and industry,” stated Chris Mohr, president of SIIA. “Their dedication inspires us to continuously elevate standards and champion excellence in reporting. Our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s Neal Awards recipients. We extend our gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges for their crucial role in making this event a success.”

Check out the links below to read the stories and watch the episode of The Dirt:

Equipment World sister brand Overdrive also took home a Neal Award for Best News Coverage. Equipment World and Overdrive are owned by Fusable.