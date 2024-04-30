Equipment World Wins National Neal Award for Best Series

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 30, 2024
Jordanne Waldschmidt accepts Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Series
Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt accepted the 2024 Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Series at an April 26 award ceremony in New York City.
Equipment World

Equipment World has earned a 2024 Jesse H. Neal award for Best Series.

The special report, “Construction’s Silent Killer,” examined why the construction industry has the highest rate of suicide and what can be done about it.

It included articles written by Equipment World editors Jordanne Waldschmidt, Don McLoud and Ryan Whisner, an episode of The Dirt hosted by Bryan Furnace and edited by Lawson Rudisill, research conducted by Ginger Love, and graphic design by Kaleigh Watteau. The judges called the report a “really comprehensive and probing series on mental health and suicide in construction with concrete advice for getting help and overviews of why suicide is a particular problem in the industry," adding, "This is important work.”

Now in their 70th year, the Neal Awards are presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA). The awards are considered the highest honor in business-to-business media. Equipment World was judged by a panel of experienced editors in the revenue category of less than $3 million. Winners were announced at a ceremony in New York City on April 26.

“Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of business journalism, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of our journalists whose relentless pursuit of truth and insight enriches our understanding of commerce and industry,” stated Chris Mohr, president of SIIA. “Their dedication inspires us to continuously elevate standards and champion excellence in reporting. Our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s Neal Awards recipients. We extend our gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges for their crucial role in making this event a success.”

Check out the links below to read the stories and watch the episode of The Dirt:

Equipment World sister brand Overdrive also took home a Neal Award for Best News Coverage. Equipment World and Overdrive are owned by Fusable.

Related Stories
Gerrit Marx, incoming CEO of CNH Industrial
Business
Gerrit Marx to Replace Scott Wine as CNH Industrial CEO
Financial Crime Money Getty Images 593297764 64c13a8f94667
Business
Four Arizona Contractors Ordered to Pay Over $3.2M for Wage Violations
Cat D3 bulldozer
Business
Caterpillar Expanding Texas Headquarters
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
2024 Sierra EV Denali on carport
Pickups
GMC’s 2024 Electric Sierra Denali Set to Hit Dealerships in Summer
The new electric pickup truck boasts 440 miles of range on a full charge. Two more Sierra EVs are coming in 2025.
Menzi Muck excavator autonomously building a retaining wall
Autonomous
Autonomous Excavator Builds Stone Retaining Wall (Video)
Firstgreen Rockeat electric skid steer hero image
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Launches New Rockeat Line of Remote-Control Electric Skid Steers
1950 lorain 820 cable shovel loading Euclid 57 truck
Collectors Corner
Scrappy Collector Rescues, Restores Vintage Equipment in YouTube Videos
Maxresdefault 662800a36fd6a
Compact equipment
Video: A Closer Look at Yanmar’s V7 Compact Wheel Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The Top Trends in Fleet Management for 2024
The fleet management industry has dealt with significant disruptions recently and will continue to feel the effects throughout 2024. Continue reading to learn more.
DownloadView All