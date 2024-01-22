Family-Run Construction Fraud Ring Lands 3 in Prison

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 22, 2024
Form 1040 with handcuffs
Getty Images

A Florida woman is the third to plead guilty to federal charges for conspiracy to defraud the United States and IRS through shell companies claiming to supply laborers to contractors and subcontractors.

The charges against Gabriela Inamagua, 29, Davenport, Florida, were detailed in a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida. Inamagua was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison and ordered to pay $8.9 million in restitution to two victim insurance companies and the IRS.

The scheme was a family affair, according to the Claims Journal. Inamagua’s father, Guillermo Inamagua, and her father’s former girlfriend, Mayra Velasquez, were convicted of similar crimes in 2022.

“The construction industry as a whole suffers when fraudsters exploit the system by creating fictitious shell companies to illegally pay workers off the books in order to scam insurance companies and avoid employment taxes,” said IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge Tara K. Reed. “Today's sentencing is a reminder that all businesses and employees are responsible for their fair share of taxes. IRS-CI and our law enforcement partners will continue building cases with these schemes and bringing those responsible to justice.”      

[Related: Construction Sees Rise in Payroll Tax Evasion, Worker's Comp Fraud]

Court documents revealed that Inamagua owned and managed two “shell” construction companies, Uno Construction and Perfect Builders Group, which claimed to supply construction services and labor for construction contractors and subcontractors. Per standard practice, the companies were required to maintain adequate worker’s compensation insurance coverage for the employees hired.

Inamagua’s companies made agreements with contractors and subcontractors. She posed to be the employer of the workers, who were often undocumented aliens. In reality, the workers were employees of said contractors.

When payday rolled around, Inamagua’s companies would receive “payroll checks” from the contractors and subcontractors for the purported employees. Employees were paid under the table in cash, and Inamagua would take a percentage off the top in exchange for the use of a fraudulent insurance certificate. In all, court documents state that Inamagua received and cashed more than $34 million worth of those checks.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

Because Inamagua lowballed her total employees and payroll on insurance applications, the insurance companies also lost premiums they would have charged had they been aware of the true number of workers their policies were being manipulated to cover. As a result, these employees performed work without adequate worker’s compensation coverage.

Along with incorrect reporting of employees, payroll, and insurance, Inamagua’s companies evaded laws that required the payment of state and federal payroll taxes on behalf of the workers. Inamagua nor her co-conspirators, who actually employed the workers, collected or remitted the required payroll taxes on the workers, resulting in $8.9 million in unpaid taxes.

Guillermo Inamagua, 57, Davenport, Florida, was sentenced in July 2022 to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison, a forfeiture of $1.6 million, and the forfeiture of two properties in Polk County. He cashed more than $19 million in payroll checks and had over $1.5 million in unpaid insurance premiums and $4.7 million in unpaid taxes.

Velasquez, 35, of Apopka, Florida, received more than $7 million in checks. The insurers covering her shell company reported $750,000 in unpaid premiums. Unpaid taxes totaled $1.8 million. In April 2022, she was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in federal prison, forfeiture of $600,752 and forfeiture of three properties in Polk County. 

Related Stories
Stumper stump grinding attachment on a compact track loader
Business
Fecon Acquires Stump Grinder Attachment Manufacturer Stumper Industries
Case CE Minotaur DL550 and an excavator
Business
CNH Realigns Senior Leadership as Part of Broader Restructuring
fraud in handcuffs
Business
Contractor Sentenced to 10 Years for $125M Fraud on Federal Projects
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Form 1040 with handcuffs
Business
Family-Run Construction Fraud Ring Lands 3 in Prison
A Florida man, his girlfriend and his daughter all pleaded guilty in a check cashing and insurance fraud scheme using undocumented workers.
Maxresdefault 65aac17865d0d
Compact equipment
Why is Kioti Making Construction Equipment?
Komatsu GD955-7 motor grader
Graders/Scrapers
Komatsu Brings its Largest Motor Grader, the GD955-7, to U.S.
Volvo ECR40 compact excavator on dirt hill
Compact Excavators
Volvo Unleashes 2 New Compact Excavators for U.S. Market: EC37 & ECR40
fraud in handcuffs
Business
Contractor Sentenced to 10 Years for $125M Fraud on Federal Projects
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All