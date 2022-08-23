Vermeer Chairman Emeritus Bob Vermeer Dies

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 23, 2022
Vermeer Corporation Chairman Bob Vermeer
Vermeer Corporation

Vermeer Chairman Emeritus Bob Vermeer, the company's former CEO, has died, the company said in a statement on social media. He passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 78.

Bob was the son of Vermeer founder Gary Vermeer. He started his career at the Pella, Iowa-headquartered manufacturing company in 1974 and served as CEO from 1989 to 2003.

“Bob loved people and his passion for others will continue to be a lasting legacy at Vermeer,” an August 17 company announcement says.

Tributes from industry peers poured out over social media. “A sad day and a big loss for American manufacturing,” Ditch Witch Director of Customer Care Randy Rupp said. “Bob was a great man and a true leader in the industry,” added Thomas Casey, CEO of SLR Equipment Finance.

In 2016, Bob was elected to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ Hall of Fame for the innovative processes he brought to the family business, including dealer coaching, improved equipment availability and productivity enhancements.

Known for his compassion, open-door policy and servant leadership, Bob spearheaded numerous service programs including the Vermeer Chaplain Program, the Vermeer Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program and the Vermeer Spirit of Caring Award.

Bob was also active within the industry and his community. He has served in volunteer leadership positions for AEM, the Iowa Business Council, the Central College Board of Trustees, the Dordt College Board, the Calvin Theological Seminary Board of Trustees and the Pella Chamber of Commerce.

The company says it will share more information as it becomes available. 

Related Stories
Excavator loading a dump truck with dirt
Business
What Large Contractors are Saying About the Construction Market
Aerial photo of an excavator digging
Business
Section 179 Tax Deduction is More Important Than Ever in 2022
Man sitting at a table using a cell phone and laptop
Finance
Winning and Losing in a Higher Interest Rate Environment is Often a Matter of Perspective
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
stock photo dirty yellow hard hat on dirt rocky ground beside wooden pallet
Safety
New Jersey Contractor Charged in Fatal Retaining Wall Collapse
Several workers at the site reported to the contractor that the wall was unsafe before it collapsed, according to court records.
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison white parked in woods on trail surrounded by trees
Pickups
Chevy Rolls Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison with More Powerful Duramax Diesel
Yanmar_ViO17-1E studio photo
Compact Excavators
Yanmar's 2 New Mini Excavators Designed to Ease Those Long Days in the Cab
Cat 350 excavator with arm extended toward camera.
Excavators
Cat Lets the New 350 Excavator Out of the Bag
rendering of future Harbor Bridge Corpus Christi
Better Roads
TxDOT Issues Default Notice to Developer Over Safety of New Harbor Bridge
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Best Practices for Tire Safety
Here are eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures
DownloadView All