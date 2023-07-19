While auctions aren’t right for every construction contractor or piece of equipment, they are a popular means of buying or selling used heavy equipment and trucks.

Sellers benefit from a built-in audience of qualified buyers and reduced workload on the front and backend of the sale. Typically, auction companies will manage the liens, title searches, marketing, legal paperwork, offer fielding and shipping logistics related to the equipment disposal.

Meanwhile, buyers can score a good deal on machinery with more hours left to give as the asset is sold at the current market price for the region.

With the supply chain challenges over the past few years, there has been reduced availability of new compact and heavy equipment, making used equipment purchases a necessity for equipment managers looking to fill a gap in their fleet.

Top Bid, an equipment value data provider, compiles a rolling calendar of live and online construction equipment auctions globally. Below are the upcoming auctions for the remainder of 2023.

Upcoming Online and Live Heavy Equipment Auctions

Construction Equipment Auction Companies

The following companies can assist contractors with purchasing or selling used construction equipment:

Alex Lyon & Son 7697 State Rte. 31 Bridgeport, NY 13030; Phone: 315-633-2944; Fax: 315-633-5635; support@lyonauction.com; www.lyonauction.com

AllStar Auctions, Inc. 44 Line 9 S. Oro-Medonte, ON, CD L0L 1T0; Phone: 888-376-3155; Fax: 705-418-1075; info@allstarauctions.ca; www.allstarauctions.ca

Americ Machinery Corporation 690 Walnut Ave., Ste. 120 Vallejo, CA 94592; Phone: 253-236-8555; Fax: 253-236-8540; sales@americmachinery.com; www.americequipment.com

American Auctioneers, LLC 1033 W. Main St. Centre, AL 35960; Phone: 866-789-5169; Fax: 256-927-3581; hbaldwin@american-auctioneers.com; www.american-auctioneers.com

AuctionAZ.com 6520 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85017; Phone: 888-777-9888; Fax: 602-595-6813; info@auctionaz.com; www.auctionaz.com

Bar None Auction 4751 Power Inn Rd., Ste. A Sacramento, CA 95826; Phone: 866-372-1700; Fax: 916-383-6865; info@barnoneauction.com; www.barnoneauction.com

Beazley Auctioneers 2441 County Rd. 376 Anna, TX 75409; Phone: 800-670-1227; info@beazleyauction.com; www.beazleyauction.com

Berryhill Auctioneers 5531 Legacy Trl. Douglasville, GA 30135; Phone: 972-874-1222; Fax: 972-874-1444; ray@berryhillauctioneers.com; www.berryhillauctioneers.com

BigIron Auctions 213 Beaver St. Saint Edward, NE 68660; Phone: 800-937-3558; Fax: 402-678-2511; customer.service@bigiron.com; www.bigiron.com

Black Warrior Equipment, LLC 7110 Black Warrior Rd. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401; Phone: 205-216-4735; Fax: 205-752-7889; mark@blackwarriorequipment.com; www.blackwarriorequipment.com

Blackmon Auctions 425 Blackmon Rd. Lonoke, AR 72086; Phone: 501-664-4526; Fax: 501-676-0218; thomas@blackmonauctions.com; www.blackmonauctions.com

Bunch Brothers Auctioneers 6138 State Rte. 339 Wingo, KY 42088; Phone: 270-376-2922; Fax: 270-376-2997 ; dbunch@aol.com; www.bunchbrothers.com

Burton Auction Company P.O. Box 5908 Dothan, AL 36302; Phone: 334-692-3955; bacfarms@yahoo.com; www.burtonauction.com

Century Auctions 96057 2431 Dr. E. High River, AB, CD T1V 1M3; Phone: 800-786-0857; Fax: 403-652-3190; hrsales@centuryservices.com; www.centuryauctions.com

Commercial Industrial Auctioneers 13231 S.E. Division St. Portland, OR 97236; Phone: 503-760-0499 ; Fax: 503-762-3858; www.commercialindustrialauctions.com

Davis Auctions, Inc. 210 Cheshire Rd., Rte. 68 Prospect, CT 06712; Phone: 800-201-4368; www.davisauctionsinc.com

Deanco Auction Co. of Mississippi, Inc. 1042 Holland Ave. Philadelphia, MS 39350; Phone: 601-656-9768; Fax: 601-656-0192 ; sold@deancoauction.com; www.deancoauction.com

Del Peterson & Associates 419 W. Judy Dr. Fremont, NE 68025; Phone: 800-492-9090; Fax: 402-721-4583; auction@delpeterson.com; www.delpeterson.com

DeMott Auction Company, Inc. 1894 Sylvester Hwy. Moultrie, GA 31768; Phone: 800-985-5699; Fax: 229-985-0754; auction@demottauction.com; www.demottauction.com

Don Smock Auction Co., Inc. 6531 S. State Rd. 13 Pendleton, IN 46064; Phone: 877-729-0781; Fax: 765-778-9276; info@dsaauctions.com; www.dsaauctions.com

Dunn Deal Auction Co. 7026 State Rte. 674 S. Stoutsville, OH 43154; Phone: 614-946-6853; adam@dunndealauctions.com; www.dunndealauctions.net

Ehli Auctions 9415 Pacific Ave. Tacoma, WA 98444; Phone: 253-572-0990; Fax: 253-238-1981; randy@ehliauctions.com; www.ehliauctions.com

Equify Auctions, LLC 777 Main St., Ste. 3900 Fort Worth, TX 76102; Phone: 817-490-6800; Fax: 817-490-6898; info@equifyllc.com; www.equifyauctions.com

Euro Auctions 300 Raymond Hill Rd. Newman, GA 30265; Phone: 770-683-3883; Fax: 770-683-3885; info@euroauctions.com; www.euroauctions.com

Evans Auctioneers P.O. Box 4766 Columbus, GA 31914; Phone: 800-282-8460; Fax: 706-653-9096; info@evansauction.com; www.evansauction.com

First Capitol Auction, Inc. 50 Solano Ave. Vallejo, CA 94590; Phone: 707-552-0739; Fax: 707-552-8613; www.1stcapitolauction.com

First Coast Auction & Realty, Inc. 3329 Waller St. Jacksonville, FL 32254; Phone: 904-219-7090; first2bid@aol.com; www.firstcoastauction.com

Fowler Auction & Real Estate Service, Inc. 8719 Hwy. 53 Toney, AL 35773; Phone: 256-420-4454; Fax: 256-420-4707; info@fowlerauction.com; www.fowlerauction.com

Frey & Sons Auctioneers 210 Westfield Dr. Archbold, OH 43502; Phone: 419-445-3739; Fax: 419-445-8888 ; www.freyandsons.com

Furrow Auction Company 10319 Cogdill Rd. Knoxville, TN 37932; Phone: 800-438-7769; Fax: 865-525-4179; furrow@furrow.com; www.furrow.com

Garner & Associates Auctioneers, Inc. 3455 State Rd. 60 W. Bartow, FL 33830; Phone: 863-533-5100; Fax: 863-533-5111; garnerauctioneer@aol.com; www.garnerauctions.com

George Gideon Auctioneers, Inc. 2753 N. Hwy. 441 Zellwood, FL 32798; Phone: 407-886-2211; Fax: 407-886-2248; info@ggauctions.com; www.ggauctionsonline.com

GoIndustry DoveBid 11425 Cronhill Dr. Owing Mills, MD 21117; Phone: 800-665-1042; Fax: 650-356-6700; customerservice@go-dove.com; www.go-dove.com

Graham Auction Company 19510 US Hwy. 1 Tequesta, FL 33469; Phone: 561-427-0520; Fax: 561-427-0522; info@grahamauctionco.com; www.grahamauctionco.com

Harry Davis & Company 1725 Blvd. of the Allies Pittsburgh, PA 15219; Phone: 412-765-1170; Fax: 412-765-0910; info@harrydavis.com; www.harrydavis.com

Henderson Auctions 13340 Florida Blvd. Livingston, LA 70754; Phone: 800-850-2252; Fax: 225-686-0647; renitam@hendersonauctions.com; www.hendersonauctions.com

Hess Auctioneers, LLC 1451 River Rd. Marietta, PA 17547; Phone: 866-511-2493; Fax: 717-427-1665; info@hessauctioneers.com; www.hessauctioneers.com

Hilco Industrial, LLC 31555 W. Fourteen Mile Rd., Ste. 301 Farmington Hills, MI 48334; Phone: 248-254-9999; Fax: 248-254-9995; info@hilcoind.com; www.hilcoind.com

Hilpipre Auction Company 2862 Wagner Rd. Waterloo, IA 50703; Phone: 319-235-6007; Fax: 319-234-1751; info@hilpipre.com; www.hilpipre.com

Hostetter Auctioneers 903 Constitution Blvd. Beaver Falls, PA 15010; Phone: 724-847-1887; Fax: 724-847-3499; sold@hostetterauctioneers.com; www.hostetterauctioneers.com

Housby Auctions 4747 N.E. 14th St. Des Moines, IA 50313; Phone: 800-383-6225; www.housby.com

Hudson and Marshall, Inc. 10761 Estes Rd. Macon, GA 31210; Phone: 800-841-9400; Fax: 478-994-6588; info@hudsonmarshall.com; www.hudsonmarshall.com

Hunyady Auction Company 1440 Cowpath Rd. Hatfield, PA 19440; Phone: 800-233-6898; Fax: 215-361-9212; sales@hunyady.com; www.hunyady.com

I.R.A.Y. Auction 11935 Hwy. 95 N.E. Foley, MN 56329; Phone: 877-968-7230; Fax: 320-968-8075; iray@iraymn.com; www.iraymn.com

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc. P.O. Box 1267 Rockingham, NC 28380; Phone: 800-997-2248; Fax: 910-895-1530; info@ironhorseauction.com; www.ironhorseauction.com

IronPlanet 3825 Hopyard Rd., Ste. 250 Pleasanton, CA 94588; Phone: 888-433-5426; Fax: 888-433-3467; customercare@ritchiebros.com; www.ironplanet.com

J & J Auctioneers 46 Boulware Rd. Roy, NM 87743; Phone: 575-485-2508; Fax: 575-485-2500; jjauctioneers@yahoo.com; www.jandjauction.com

J.J. Kane Auctioneers 1000 Lenola Rd. Building 1, Ste. 203 Maple Shade, NJ 08052; Phone: 855-462-5263; Fax: 856-764-4098; grant.williams@jjkane.com; www.jjkane.com

J.M. Wood Auction Company 3475 Ashley Rd. Montgomery, AL 36108; Phone: 800-447-7085; Fax: 334-269-6990; russ@jmwood.com; www.jmwood.com

James G. Murphy Co. Auctioneers 18226 68th Ave. N.E. Kenmore, WA 98028; Phone: 800-426-3008; Fax: 425-483-8247; webinfo@murphyauction.com; www.murphyauction.com

Jardine Auctioneers 1849 Rte. 640, Hanwell Rd. Fredericton, NB, CD E3C 2A7; Phone: 877-499-4400; Fax: 506-450-3288; www.jardineauctioneers.com

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. 2236 Hwy. 49 Brooklyn, MS 39425; Phone: 844-450-6200; Fax: 601-450-4980; info@jeffmartinauctioneers.com; www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com

Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service 5546 Benedum Dr. Shinnston, WV 26431; Phone: 855-563-9455; Fax: 304-592-6006; info@joerpyleauctions.com; www.joerpyleauctions.com

Joey Martin Auctioneers, LLC 1923 Cherokee Rd. Williamston, SC 29697; Phone: 864-940-4800; Fax: 706-223-6775; info@joeymartinauctioneers.com; www.joeymartinauctioneers.com

Keith Babb & Associates, Inc. P.O. Box 4968 Monroe, LA 71211; Phone: 318-343-6211; Fax: 318-343-6232; kba1auc@aol.com; www.keithbabbauctions.com

King Auction & Realty Co., Inc. P.O. Box 800 Fletcher, NC 28732; Phone: 800-359-5608; Fax: 828-684-5217; www.bidkingauctions.com

Kingstree Auction Co. 679 N. Williamsburg Co. Hwy. Kingstree, SC 29556; Phone: 843-382-2121; Fax: 843-382-4322; altonebrown@hotmail.com; www.kingstreeauctioncompany.com

Kruse Energy Auctioneers 11611 Co. Rd. 128 W. Odessa, TX 79765; Phone: 432-563-2005; Fax: 432-563-7929; support@kruseenergy.com; www.kruseenergy.com

L & L Equipment Sales 122 Charter Place La Vergne, TN 37086; Phone: 615-793-8830; Fax: 615-793-8841; landlequipment@bellsouth.net; www.landleq.com

Lippard Auctioneers 2609 N. Van Buren St. Enid, OK 73703; Phone: 866-874-7100; Fax: 580-297-5208; info@lippardauctions.com; www.lippardauctions.com

Lloyd Meekins & Sons Auction Co. 4070 NC Hwy. 211 E. Lumberton, NC 28358; Phone: 910-739-0547; Fax: 910-738-1389; info@meekinsauction.com; www.meekinsauction.com

Lynn Cain, LLC 7921 Hwy. 64 E. Augusta, AR 72006; Phone: 888-606-4126; Fax: 870-347-8158; joey@lynncain.com; www.lynncain.com

Magnum Auction, LLC 15150 Orange Ave. Fort Pierce, FL 34945; Phone: 772-332-6352

Martin Auction Services, LLC 9515 Texas Church Rd. Clinton, IL 61727; Phone: 217-935-3245; Fax: 217-935-3888; rob@martinauction.com; www.martinauction.com

Maynards Industries, Ltd. 21700 Northwestern Hwy., Ste. 1180 Southfield, MI 48075; Phone: 248-569-9781; Fax: 248-569-9793; clientsupport@maynards.com; www.maynards.com

McGrew Equipment Company 2191 Seven Valleys Rd. Seven Valleys, PA 17360; Phone: 717-428-0922; Fax: 717-428-0831; www.mcgrewequipment.com

Mendenhall Auction Company 6729 Auction Rd. High Point, NC 27264; Phone: 888-833-0316; Fax: 336-887-1107; menauction@aol.com; www.myauctionsnc.com

Michener Allen Auctioneering, Ltd. P. O. Box 73040 Hampton RPO Edmonton, AB, CD T5T 3X1; Phone: 800-665-5888; Fax: 780-470-3200; bhorne@michenerallen.com; www.maauctions.com

Mid-South Machinery Auctions, Inc. 405 Greer Rd. West Monroe, LA 71292; Phone: 318-397-8000; Fax: 318-249-2888; info@midsouthauctions.com; www.midsouthauctions.com

Midway Machinery & Auction, LLC 32410 Blue Star Hwy. Midway, FL 32343; Phone: 850-576-5500; Fax: 850-576-5505; greg@midwaymachineryllc.com; www.midwaymachineryandauction.com

Miedema Auctioneering, Inc. 601 Gordon Industrial Ct. S.W. Byron Center, MI 49315; Phone: 800-527-8243; Fax: 616-538-5230; info@1800lastbid.com; www.miedemaauctioneering.com

Motleys Asset Disposition Group 3600 Deepwater Terminal Rd. Richmond, VA 23234; Phone: 804-232-3300; Fax: 804-232-3301; info@motleys.com; www.motleys.com

Musser Brothers, Inc. 1131 13th St. Cody, WY 82414; Phone: 307-587-2131; info@mbauction.com; www.mbauction.com

Myron Bowling Auctioneers, Inc. 3901 Kraus Lane Hamilton, OH 45014; Phone: 513-738-3311; Fax: 513-738-0221; answer-pro@myronbowling.com; www.myronbowling.com

Network International 3555 Timmons Lane, Ste. 1200 Houston, TX 77027; Phone: 800-424-9111; Fax: 713-588-8497; support@networkintl.com; www.networkintl.com

Nitke Auctions 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Mosinee, WI 54455; Phone: 715-693-4447; info@nitkeauctions.com; www.nitkeauctions.com

Olin’s Auctions 1502 State Rte. 79 Windsor, NY 13865; Phone: 607-655-3666; jeffolin@msn.com; www.olinsauctions.net

Pifer’s Auction & Realty 1506 29th Ave. S. Moorhead, MN 56560; Phone: 877-700-4099; Fax: 218-477-1969; info@pifers.com; www.pifers.com

Pro Team Auction Co. 1715 Garden Village Dr. White Pine, TN 37890; Phone: 877-768-3261; Fax: 865-674-0727; proteam@proteambid.com; www.proteamauction.com

Proxibid, Inc. 4411 S. 96th St. Omaha, NE 68127; Phone: 877-505-7770; Fax: 402-933-5284; info@proxibid.com; www.proxibid.com

Purple Wave, Inc. 825 Levee Dr. Manhattan, KS 66502; Phone: 866-608-9283; auction@purplewave.com; www.purplewave.com

Quarrick Equipment & Auctions, Inc. 168 Quarrick Rd. Uniontown, PA 15401; Phone: 724-439-1621; Fax: 724-439-9263; info@quarrickauction.com; www.quarrickauction.com

Rebel Auction Company, Inc. 1175 Bell Telephone Rd. Hazlehurst, GA 31539; Phone: 800-533-0673; auction@rebelauction.net; www.rebelauction.net

Resource Auction 2702 17th Ave. S. Grand Forks, ND 58201; Phone: 701-757-4015; Fax: 701-757-4016; info@resourceauction.com; www.resourceauction.com

Ritchason Auctioneers, Inc. 7538 Linwood Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090; Phone: 800-806-3395; Fax: 615-444-1057; www.ritchason.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Int’l 4000 Pine Lake Rd. Lincoln, NE 68516; Phone: 800-211-3983; Fax: 402-421-1738; csg@rbauction.com; www.rbauction.com

Rogers Realty & Auction Co., Inc. 1310 EMS Dr. Mount Airy, NC 27030; Phone: 336-789-2926; auctions@rogersrealty.com; www.rogersauctiongroup.com

Roller & Associates, Inc. 7500 York St. Denver, CO 80229; Phone: 303-289-1600; Fax: 303-853-4384; office@rollerauction.com; www.rollerauction.com

Roy Teitsworth, Inc. 6502 Barber Hill Rd. Geneseo, NY 14454; Phone: 585-243-1563; Fax: 585-243-3311; www.teitsworth.com

Sales Auction Company, LLC 55 King Spring Rd. Windsor Locks, CT 06096; Phone: 860-627-7506; Fax: 860-903-1015; samsales@salesauctioncompany.com; www.salesauctioncompany.com

Sitar Auctions P. O. Box 779 Waverly, PA 18471; Phone: 570-586-1397; Fax: 570-586-6058; www.sitarauctions.com

Southeast Auction Company 14433 Hwy. 69 S. Tuscaloosa, AL 35405; Phone: 205-758-3068; Fax: 205-758-1071; kristy@seauction.com; www.seauction.com

Stephen Passy & Associates, Inc. 175 Carousel Mall San Bernardino, CA 92408; Phone: 424-204-9760; s.passy@sbcglobal.net; www.passyauctions.com

TAC Auction Services 3481 S. Hwy. 29 Moreland, GA 30259; Phone: 678-329-4279; Fax: 770-755-7299; contact@tacauctionservices.com; www.tac-team.com

Tauber-Arons, Inc. 13848 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423; Phone: 888-648-2249; Fax: 818-933-0782; main@tauberaronsinc.com; www.tauberaronsinc.com

Taylor & Martin Auctioneers, Inc. 1865 N. Airport Rd. Fremont, NE 68025; Phone: 800-654-8280; info@taylorandmartin.com; www.taylorandmartin.com

Terra Point, LLC 1213 RR 620 S., Ste. 105 Lakeway, TX 78734; Phone: 877-772-5998; info@terrapoint.com; www.terrapoint.com

The Auction Company 4461 Wade Ave. Perris, CA 92571; Phone: 951-657-5300; Fax: 951-657-5244; customerservice@theauctioncompany.net; www.theauctioncompany.net

TNT Auction 2353 N. Redwood Rd. Salt Lake City, UT 84116; Phone: 801-519-0123; Fax: 801-519-0124; tnt@tntauction.com; www.tntauction.com

Tri-State Auction & Realty, LLC 1234 Hwy. 68 Sweetwater, TN 37874; Phone: 800-334-4395; Fax: 865-376-9103; auctions@tristate-auction.com; www.tristate-auction.com

United Auctioneers & Appraisers, LLC 685 N. Shaytown Rd. Vermontville, MI 49096; Phone: 517-282-1346; Fax: 517-726-0556; uaa@copper.net; www.uaa-auctions.com

Wayne Pike Auction Co. II, LLC 2001 15th St. N. Princeton, MN 55371; Phone: 763-389-5700; Fax: 763-389-2408; info@waynepikeauction.com; www.waynepikeauction.com

Weeks Auction Company, Inc. 4851 W. State Rd. 40 Ocala, FL 34482; Phone: 352-351-4951; Fax: 352-351-8455; info@weeksauction.com; www.weeksauction.com

Western Construction Auctions, Inc. 2021 Goetz Rd. Perris, CA 92570; Phone: 866-731-7760; Fax: 951-490-4390; info@wca-online.com; www.wca-online.com

Western Sales Management, Inc. 1616 S. 67th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85043; Phone: 623-936-3300; Fax: 623-936-8527; www.wsmauctioneers.com

Wolfe Industrial Auctions, Inc. 9801 Hansonville Rd. Frederick, MD 21702; Phone: 800-443-9580; Fax: 301-898-0342; info@wolfeauctions.com; www.wolfeauctions.com

WorldNet Auctions 1533 McMillan Rd. Greeleyville, SC 29056; Phone: 843-426-4255; Fax: 843-426-4256; info@worldnetauctionslive.com; www.worldnetauctionslive.com

Yellow Iron Auctions, Inc. 2516 S. Sheridan Blvd. Springfield, MO 65804; Phone: 417-861-6887; Fax: 417-881-4826; yellow9iron@att.net; www.yellowironauctions.com

Yoder & Frey Auctioneers, Inc. 1670 Commerce Rd. Holland, OH 43528; Phone: 800-842-6221; Fax: 419-865-4595; info@yoderandfrey.com; www.yoderandfrey.com

Used Construction Equipment Inspection Checklist

Before purchasing used equipment from an auction, conduct a visual inspection of all critical machine components. Record your observations (excellent, good, fair, poor) and the potential cost to repair or replace the component.

Inspect (as applicable):

ROPS/FOPS

Engine, transmission and radiator

Tires, brakes and axles

Hydraulic cylinders and hoses

Frame

Boom

Stick

Arm

Push beam

Moldboard

Undercarriage

Rubber tracks

Pins and bushings

Linkages

Bucket, blade, attachments and work tools

Latches/locks, steps and grab irons

Final drives

Filters and fluid levels

Stabilizers

Skid steer chain case

Skid steer driveline

Wheel loader articulation joint

Excavator swing bearing

Dozer PAT blade

Cracks, plating, new welds, rust, leaks and cosmetic damage can all be signs of neglected maintenance or misuse – and a machine you may want to avoid. Ask for information about the seller, as well as a diagnostic report, an oil sample history and maintenance records, for additional insights about the machine’s service history and usage.

If possible, also conduct an operational inspection. Check cycle times, forward and reverse running speeds and for any movement in the bushings. Listen for any unusual noises, look for smoke, and note whether the gauges, switches, lights, displays and safety features work properly.

After the machine has been running for a while, check the engine dipsticks and take another walk around, opening service doors and looking underneath for any new leaks.

For additional coverage on new and used equipment sales, check out the Market Pulse section on equipmentworld.com. Equipment World and Top Bid are owned by Randall Reilly.