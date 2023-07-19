While auctions aren’t right for every construction contractor or piece of equipment, they are a popular means of buying or selling used heavy equipment and trucks.
Sellers benefit from a built-in audience of qualified buyers and reduced workload on the front and backend of the sale. Typically, auction companies will manage the liens, title searches, marketing, legal paperwork, offer fielding and shipping logistics related to the equipment disposal.
Meanwhile, buyers can score a good deal on machinery with more hours left to give as the asset is sold at the current market price for the region.
With the supply chain challenges over the past few years, there has been reduced availability of new compact and heavy equipment, making used equipment purchases a necessity for equipment managers looking to fill a gap in their fleet.
Top Bid, an equipment value data provider, compiles a rolling calendar of live and online construction equipment auctions globally. Below are the upcoming auctions for the remainder of 2023.
Upcoming Online and Live Heavy Equipment Auctions
Construction Equipment Auction Companies
The following companies can assist contractors with purchasing or selling used construction equipment:
Used Construction Equipment Inspection Checklist
Before purchasing used equipment from an auction, conduct a visual inspection of all critical machine components. Record your observations (excellent, good, fair, poor) and the potential cost to repair or replace the component.
Inspect (as applicable):
- ROPS/FOPS
- Engine, transmission and radiator
- Tires, brakes and axles
- Hydraulic cylinders and hoses
- Frame
- Boom
- Stick
- Arm
- Push beam
- Moldboard
- Undercarriage
- Rubber tracks
- Pins and bushings
- Linkages
- Bucket, blade, attachments and work tools
- Latches/locks, steps and grab irons
- Final drives
- Filters and fluid levels
- Stabilizers
- Skid steer chain case
- Skid steer driveline
- Wheel loader articulation joint
- Excavator swing bearing
- Dozer PAT blade
Cracks, plating, new welds, rust, leaks and cosmetic damage can all be signs of neglected maintenance or misuse – and a machine you may want to avoid. Ask for information about the seller, as well as a diagnostic report, an oil sample history and maintenance records, for additional insights about the machine’s service history and usage.
If possible, also conduct an operational inspection. Check cycle times, forward and reverse running speeds and for any movement in the bushings. Listen for any unusual noises, look for smoke, and note whether the gauges, switches, lights, displays and safety features work properly.
After the machine has been running for a while, check the engine dipsticks and take another walk around, opening service doors and looking underneath for any new leaks.
For additional coverage on new and used equipment sales, check out the Market Pulse section on equipmentworld.com. Equipment World and Top Bid are owned by Randall Reilly.