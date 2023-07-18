$42.5B in Broadbrand Infrastructure Grants on the Way – See How Much Your State Gets

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 18, 2023
purple conduit for fiber optic line in trench with worker background
The goal of the grants is “to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service,” according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
Getty Images

All 50 states and the District of Columbia will receive a portion of $42.45 billion in federal high-speed internet grants as part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

“Whether it’s connecting people to the digital economy, manufacturing fiber-optic cable in America or creating good paying jobs building internet infrastructure in the states, the investments we’re announcing will increase our competitiveness and spur economic growth across the country for years to come,” says U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The grants are part of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program required in the infrastructure law and are to be used to install and upgrade broadband networks. The goal is “to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service,” according to the Commerce Department.

Entities eligible for the grants can submit initial proposals for the next 180 days on how they plan to use the money. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will approve the proprosals on a rolling basis. When entities’ initial proposals are approved, they can request at least 20% of their allocated funds to get started.

Here’s a breakdown of each state’s allocation:

  • Alabama – $1,401,221,901.77
  • Alaska – $1,017,139,672.42
  • Arizona – $993,112,231.37
  • Arkansas – $1,024,303,993.86
  • California – $1,864,136,508.93
  • Colorado – $826,522,650.41
  • Connecticut – $144,180,792.71
  • Delaware – $107,748,384.66
  • District of Columbia – $100,694,786.93
  • Florida – $1,169,947,392.70
  • Georgia – $1,307,214,371.30
  • Hawaii – $149,484,493.57
  • Idaho – $583,256,249.88
  • Illinois – $1,040,420,751.50
  • Indiana – $868,109,929.79
  • Iowa – $415,331,313.00
  • Kansas – $451,725,998.15
  • Kentucky – $1,086,172,536.86
  • Louisiana – $1,355,554,552.94
  • Maine - $271,977,723.07
  • Maryland - $267,738,400.71
  • Massachusetts – $147,422,464.39
  • Michigan – $1,559,362,479.29
  • Minnesota – $651,839,368.20
  • Mississippi – $1,203,561,563.05
  • Missouri – $1,736,302,708.39
  • Montana – $628,973,798.59
  • Nebraska – $405,281,070.41
  • Nevada –$416,666,229.74
  • New Hampshire – $196,560,278.97
  • New Jersey – $263,689,548.65
  • New Mexico – $675,372,311.86
  • New York – $664,618,251.49
  • North Carolina – $1,532,999,481.15
  • North Dakota – $130,162,815.12
  • Ohio – $793,688,107.63
  • Oklahoma – $797,435,691.25
  • Oregon – $688,914,932.17
  • Pennsylvania – $1,161,778,272.41
  • Rhode Island – $108,718,820.75
  • South Carolina – $551,535,983.05
  • South Dakota – $207,227,523.92
  • Tennessee – $813,319,680.22
  • Texas – $3,312,616,455.45
  • Utah – $317,399,741.54
  • Vermont – $228,913,019.08
  • Virginia – $1,481,489,572.87
  • Washington – $1,227,742,066.30
  • West Virginia – $1,210,800,969.85
  • Wisconsin – $1,055,823,573.71
  • Wyoming – $347,877,921.27
  • American Samoa – $37,564,827.53
  • Guam – $156,831,733.59
  • Northern Mariana Islands – $80,796,709.02
  • Puerto Rico – $334,614,151.70
  • U.S. Virgin Islands – $27,103,240.86

 

Related Stories
Hyundai compact construction equipment team
Business
Hyundai CE Announces Dedicated Compact Equipment Team in North America
Vermeer's original manufacturing facility in Pella, Iowa
Business
Vermeer Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Used excavators on a lot
Business
Buying Used Equipment? Make Sure Your Seller Is Allowed to Sell It In The First Place
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 64b5c42a85273
Wheel Loaders
John Deere Expands E-Drive Wheel Loader Line with 744 X-Tier
An E-Drive machine, the 744 X-Tier wheel loader features an electrified drivetrain with a diesel engine as the primary power source.
Niftylift HR17E mobile elevated work platform
Aerial Lifts
UK Companies Launch World's First Hydrogen-Electric Powered Access Platform
Maxresdefault 64b0551e05d3f
The Dirt
Mid-Year Forecast: Where Does the Construction Economy Go from Here?
develon DX42-7 compact excavator dumping dirt
Compact Excavators
Develon Ramps Up Compact Excavator Line with New DX42-7
Yanmar TL100VS Compact track loader dumping dirt on pile
Compact Track Loaders
Compact Track Loaders: A Rundown of the Latest Models
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All