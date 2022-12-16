CNH Industrial Opens Electrification Center in Detroit

CNH Industrial, the parent company of Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction Equipment, announced during its recent Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, that it has opened a new electrification technical center in the Detroit Metro area.

The automotive industry has long been the frontrunner in the march toward electrification, and the company’s press release noted that the location was selected based on its proximity to the nationwide hub of electrification OEMs and suppliers.

Earlier this year, Case Construction Equipment teased the launch of an electric mini excavator, the CX15 EV, for the North American market in 2023, the manufacturers' second foray into electrification. The first was the 580 EV electric backhoe – which made quite a splash at the 2020 ConExpo.

“This new location underlines our commitment to growing our electric vehicle and subsystem profile and marks yet another milestone after successfully expanding our in-house team,” said Marc Kermisch, chief digital and information officer and interim chief technology and quality officer for CNH Industrial.

“Under one roof, our team can now leverage cross-functional and cross-sector expertise at both component and machine level. The result sees us becoming more customer-focused and building mission-fit electrified drivetrains and high-voltage systems.”

The agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer says the new site will complement and partner with its existing electrification center in San Matteo, Modena, Italy, to further CNH’s research and development of alternative propulsion technology.

“As an employer we are investing in talented and motivated people who augment our in-house electrification capabilities,” said Kevin Barr, chief human resource officer, CNH Industrial. “This new hub means we can tap into a unique talent pool who will change the face of agriculture in the years to come.”