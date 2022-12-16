CNH Industrial Opens Electrification Center in Detroit

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 16, 2022
Case CX15 EV electric mini excavator
Case Construction Equipment

CNH Industrial, the parent company of Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction Equipment, announced during its recent Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, that it has opened a new electrification technical center in the Detroit Metro area.

The automotive industry has long been the frontrunner in the march toward electrification, and the company’s press release noted that the location was selected based on its proximity to the nationwide hub of electrification OEMs and suppliers.

Earlier this year, Case Construction Equipment teased the launch of an electric mini excavator, the CX15 EV, for the North American market in 2023, the manufacturers' second foray into electrification. The first was the 580 EV electric backhoe – which made quite a splash at the 2020 ConExpo.

“This new location underlines our commitment to growing our electric vehicle and subsystem profile and marks yet another milestone after successfully expanding our in-house team,” said Marc Kermisch, chief digital and information officer and interim chief technology and quality officer for CNH Industrial.

“Under one roof, our team can now leverage cross-functional and cross-sector expertise at both component and machine level. The result sees us becoming more customer-focused and building mission-fit electrified drivetrains and high-voltage systems.”

The agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer says the new site will complement and partner with its existing electrification center in San Matteo, Modena, Italy, to further CNH’s research and development of alternative propulsion technology.

“As an employer we are investing in talented and motivated people who augment our in-house electrification capabilities,” said Kevin Barr, chief human resource officer, CNH Industrial. “This new hub means we can tap into a unique talent pool who will change the face of agriculture in the years to come.”

Related Stories
Komatsu WA270-8 wheel loader working at a jobsite
Business
Komatsu CEO Issues Update on Russia, Warning for 2023
Person handing a check to another person
Business
More Contractors Tapping Credit Cards, Retirement Funds for Cash Flow
case 1121G
Business
CNH Construction Division Posts Record Q3 with 16% Increase in Sales
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
front view stock image bulldozer
Market Pulse
EquipmentWatch: Equipment Owners Optimistic About 2023 Purchases, Sales
Nearly half of contractors surveyed anticipate buying the same amount of new or used equipment as in 2022. Another one-fourth plans on increasing their purchases.
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys
Gear
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys: 2022 Edition
white Ford F-150 Lightning driving up snow bank
Battery electric
F-150 Lightning Range Complaints Growing, Particularly in Cold Weather
New Holland 875D backhoe bucket raised after dumping dirt in hole
Backhoe Loaders
What’s Happening with Backhoes? – More Than You Might Expect
Volvo ECR25 working in the desert
Alternative power
Future Fuels Pt. 6: Going Off the Grid with Volvo Electric Equipment
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All