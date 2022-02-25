Case Teases 2023 Launch of Electric Compact Excavator CX15 EV

Ryan Whisner
Feb 25, 2022
CX15 EV studio shot
The CX15 EV is powered by a 21.5 kWh lithium-ion battery whose charge will last up to 8 hours depending on the application.
Case

Case Construction Equipment recently teased the launch of an electric mini excavator, the CX15 EV, for the North American market in 2023.

The preview model of the CX15 was displayed during the CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day event in Miami Beach. 

This marks Case's second foray into electrification. The first was the 580 EV electric backhoe – which made quite a splash at the 2020 ConExpo. Delivery began in 2021.

“From reduced emissions to noise reduction and lower lifetime fuel and maintenance costs, the Case CX15 EV will be a powerful, efficient and sustainable addition to our mini excavator lineup,” says Brad Stemper, Case head of construction equipment product management for North America. “This machine is the next step in our electrification journey — and we are committed to bringing the industry a complementary portfolio of diesel and electric equipment to meet the needs of the broadest range of applications and operations.” 

According to Case, the CX15 EV is a 2,900-pound compact excavator powered by a 16-kilowatt-hour electric motor. It features retractable tracks that get machine width down to 31 inches for going through doors and working in confined spaces. Its minimum swing design allows it to work close to structures and obstacles. 

The electric motor is powered by a 21.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that’s charged either by the 110/220-volt on-board charger or by an external rapid charger that can have the machine charged within 90 minutes. 

Depending on the application, the CX15 EV's battery will provide enough power to work through a full 8-hour day on one charge, Case says. 

A load-sensing hydraulic system allows the operator to dial the machine into each task.          

Watch for more details here at Equipment World.

