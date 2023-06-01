World of Asphalt and AGG1 is held yearly except for when ConExpo-Con/Agg is held. The next World of Asphalt is March 25 - 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The next ConExpo-Con/Agg is in Las Vegas, March 3 -7, 2026.

Today's construction business owners face numerous headwinds, from inflation to ongoing supply chain challenges to skilled worker shortages.

But navigating a challenging business climate is a little easier when you take time to invest in yourself and your business.

One of the best ways to do that is by attending construction trade shows and education conferences.

While taking a few days away from the office and jobsites might seem expensive at face value, it can pay back tenfold. Industry trade shows and education conferences offer opportunities to get hands-on with the latest construction equipment and technology, talk candidly with technical experts, gain insights from fellow contractors, identify potential partners, and catch up with existing contacts.

Not sure where to start? View our list of the top construction trade shows, events, trainings and conferences taking place in the U.S. and internationally in 2024.

These events are ideal for contractors, dealers, distributors and public sector employees who make their living in the asphalt, concrete, demolition, recycling, excavation, heavy civil, commercial, industrial and site preparation sectors.

2024 Construction Trade Shows, Events, Trainings and Conferences

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association representing independent distributors of heavy equipment and related products, manufacturers of equipment, and suppliers of business services in construction, mining, forestry, power generation, agriculture and industrial applications.

Dates: January 16 – 18, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

National Pavement Expo

National Pavement Expo is a trade show for asphalt and concrete paving, infrared pavement repair, sealcoating, striping, sweeping, crack repair, pavement repair and snow removal contractors and vendors.

More than 50 education sessions presented onsite cover a variety of topics from leaders in the paving industry.

Dates: January 23 – 25, 2024

Location: Tampa, Florida

World of Concrete

World of Concrete is a trade show and education conference attended by more than 60,000 concrete and masonry construction professionals. The exposition features over 1,500 original equipment manufacturers and distributors of equipment, tools, products and services for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries.

Dates: January 23 – 25, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Land Improvement Contractors of America (LICA) 2024 Winter Convention

The Land Improvement Contractors of America is an organization for earthmoving contractors involved in grading, excavating, drainage, landscaping, paving, wetland development and site preparation projects focused on the conservation of natural resources.

Dates: February 13 – 17, 2024

Location: Virginia Beach, Virginia

The ARA Show

The ARA Show is the American Rental Association's annual convention and trade show for the equipment and event rental industry. It features equipment for construction/industrial, general tool/light construction and party/special event rental segments.

Dates: February 18 – 21, 2024

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo

The National Demolition Association represents over 1,000 companies engaged in various demolition services. The event includes the Live DEMOlition event and NDA awards banquet.

Dates: March 6 – 9, 2024

Location: San Antonio, TX

ABC Convention 2024

With more than 22,000 members, Associated Builders and Contractors represents all specialties within the U.S. construction industry and is comprised primarily of firms that perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Dates: March 13 – 15, 2024

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) Connect Conference

The Association of Equipment Management Professionals is an organization for professionals that manage and maintain heavy, off-road fleets. At AEMP Connect, equipment managers learn holistic approaches to optimize their people, machines and profits.

Dates: March 13 – 15, 2024

Location: Phoenix, AZ

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Annual Convention

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and its state associations represent all segments of the ready mixed concrete industry.

Dates: March 18 – 21, 2024

Location: Tampa, FL

Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition

Industry professionals involved in maintaining underground utility pipe infrastructure gather at the annual Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition.

Attendees include a mix of individuals representing water, sewer, gas, telecom and electric utilities professionals. Conference sessions explore the latest techniques in trenchless, open cut, new construction and pipe rehabilitation. Nearly 200 exhibitors showcase equipment and technologies used to maintain utility piping systems.

Dates: March 19 – 21, 2024

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year Awards

Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year program recognizes contractors who display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement.

Each year, 12 finalists receive an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to participate in networking events, roundtable discussions and an awards ceremony. Caterpillar has sponsored the program since its inception in 2000.

Dates: March 21 – 23, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo

AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo is an aggregates industry trade show and education conference owned by the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association. More than 400 exhibitors showcase aggregates-related equipment, products and services. AGG1 Academy features learning opportunities related to operations and production; safety and health; business and people management; and environment and sustainability.

AGG1 is co-located with World of Asphalt. World of Asphalt and AGG1 is held yearly except for when ConExpo-Con/Agg is held. The next ConExpo-Con/Agg is March 3 -7, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Dates: March 25 - 27, 2024

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

World of Asphalt

World of Asphalt is an asphalt trade show and education conference that is owned by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), and the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA).

More than 11,000 asphalt, highway/street, pavement maintenance and traffic safety industry professionals attend. Exhibitors include manufacturers and service providers in the aggregate, asphalt, pavement maintenance, and traffic safety industry sectors.

The show’s ‘People, Plants and Paving’ conference features 120 asphalt industry education sessions.

World of Asphalt is co-located with AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo.

Dates: March 25 - 27, 2024

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) 2023 No-Dig Show

With over 2,000 attendees and 200 exhibiting companies, the NASTT No-Dig Show is the largest trenchless technology conference in the world. Underground infrastructure professionals attend to learn new techniques that will save money and improve infrastructure.

Location: April 14 – 18, 2024

Dates: Providence, RI

Intermat

Held every three years in Paris, Intermat is a trade show featuring sustainable solutions and technologies for the construction industry. Intermat hosts more than 170,000 international visitors and 1,400 exhibitors showcasing the latest equipment, materials and solutions for civil engineering and structural building works. Intermat is co-located with World of Concrete Europe.

Dates: April 24 – 27, 2024

Location: Paris, France

Waste Expo

With more than 14,000 attendees and 600 exhibitors, WasteExpo is North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability tradeshow, serving both the private and public sectors.

Dates: May 7 – 9, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Public Works Expo (PWX) 2024

Public Works Expo (PWX) is the annual gathering of public works officials. The event includes education sessions, an equipment exposition and networking opportunities.

Dates: August 18 – 21, 2024

Location: Chicago, IL

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) ConcreteWorks

ConcreteWorks is an educational conference and trade show for the ready mixed concrete industry. NRMCA represents ready mixed concrete producers, manufacturers of plant equipment, vehicles and supporting products, cement and admixture material suppliers, and concrete contractors.

Dates: October 10 – 14, 2024

Location: Aurora, Colorado

Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition (formerly GIE + Expo) connects landscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors and manufacturers. The exposition features indoor exhibits and an outdoor demonstration area.

Dates: October 16 – 18, 2024

Location: Louisville, Kentucky