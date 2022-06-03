Construction Spending Dropping Due to Lack of Workers, Economists Say

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Jun 3, 2022
Construction crew reviewing building plans
Getty Images

Spending on nonresidential construction projects declined for the second month in a row in April as contractors cope with an all-time high for job openings, according to analysis of federal data by both the Associated General Contractors of America and Associated Builders and Contractors.

“Nonresidential construction spending is being held back by a paucity of qualified workers, not a lack of projects,” said Ken Simonson, AGC’s chief economist. “With job openings at an all-time high and the industry’s unemployment rate at the lowest ever for April, finding workers is contractors’ top concern.”

Job openings in the construction industry at the end of April exceeded 475,000, nearly a 40 percent increase from April 2021 and the highest total for any month in the series, dating back to December 2000, according to AGC.construction industry job opening and labor turnover data for april 2022, march 2022, and april 2021 from the bureau of labor statistics

Simonson said a major reason unfilled positions were at an all-time high was that the unemployment rate for jobseekers with construction experience set a record low for April of 4.6 percent.

As an indication of a marketplace that still favors employees as opposed to employers, construction workers quit their jobs at a faster rate than they were laid off or discharged in April. The quit rate of 2.9% was meaningfully above the layoff/discharge rate of 1.5%. April represented the 14th consecutive month during which quits outpaced or equaled layoffs and discharges.

According to both associations, workforce shortages are now so severe they are undermining construction activity in 2022.

“The report also suggests that wage pressures will continue to help stoke economywide inflation,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “That increases the chances that the Federal Reserve will continue to pursue a path of tightening monetary policy. Accordingly, contractors will face both rising delivery costs and cost of capital.”

“The desperate search for skilled construction workers persists,” Basu said. “The number of available, unfilled construction jobs continues to expand. Remarkably, this is occurring despite a lack of strong construction spending growth, which suggests that construction productivity is not expanding. What is expanding is compensation costs, as employers compete aggressively with one another to secure sufficient levels of human capital.”

construction job opening rate and quits rate april 2012 to april 2022 graph

All in

The downturn in nonresidential construction spending has been widespread. According to the associations, the largest segment, power – comprising electric, oil and gas projects – slipped 1.5 percent in April. Highway and street construction edged down 0.2 percent. Spending on commercial construction – warehouse, retail and farm projects – and on education structures each declined 0.4 percent. Among the five largest segments, only manufacturing construction increased, by 1.7 percent, propelled by a variety of factory projects.

“Despite upbeat contractor sentiment, nonresidential construction spending has been sliding during recent months,” said Basu. “The situation is even worse given that construction spending is measured in nominal terms, and therefore does not account for rapidly rising materials prices and compensation costs, which have put downward pressure on profit margins.”

Despite the overall decline in spending, there are reasons for contractors to remain upbeat.

“A number of segments hammered by the pandemic showed signs of life in April, with spending in both the lodging and amusement/recreation categories increasing on a monthly basis,” Basu said. “Construction related to manufacturing also continues to rise as suppliers desperately strive to keep up with demand and reshoring momentum persists.”

total nonresidential construction spending bar graph for april 2015 through april 2022

Related Stories
stock image building construction crane
Business
Dodge Economist: 35% Chance of Recession in 2022, But It’s Not in His Forecast
Worker using cell phone
Business
AEM Identifies 10 Transformative Trends in Construction
Female construction worker using a tablet on a jobsite
Business
Report: Residential Contractors More Likely to Be Paid on Time
Cat wheel loader hauling load of gravel
Business
Stop Thieves! Ways to Protect Your Heavy Equipment from Getting Stolen
Top Stories
Hqdefault 629a6976674de
The Dirt
Test Run: Hitachi’s New ZX210LC-6 HP Excavator is a “Sneaky Beast”
Equipment operator Bryan Furnace got some seat time on the 25-ton excavator, which recently arrived in the U.S. Watch his review on The Dirt.
Hyundai HA30 articulated dump truck on paved area
Off-Road Trucks
Hyundai Teases to Its First Articulated Dump Truck on Social Media
Wacker Neuson WL28 articulated wheel loader carrying concrete blocks
Compact equipment
A Year-Round Worker: Wacker Neuson's WL28 Articulated Loader
Bobcat E32e electric compact excavator demonstration
Compact Excavators
Bobcat Reveals New Electric Compact Excavator, E32e
2023 Toyota Tundra SX Package Magnetic Gray Metallic
Pickups
Toyota Rolls Out New Appearance Package for 2023 Tundra
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All