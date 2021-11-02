Hyundai promotes Park to president

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 2, 2021
Stan Park named president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas
Stan Park named president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, effective November 1.
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas

Twenty-seven-year Hyundai veteran Stan Park has been named president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas.

Park most recently served as the vice president of marketing and dealer development.

“For more than 20 years, I've been fortunate enough to grow with Hyundai. Today, I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead the company to the next level,” says Park.

“Stan is a pillar of HCEA in North America and is well known throughout the organization domestically and abroad,” says Mike Ross, vice president of sales.

Park will be charged with driving growth for Hyundai’s brand in North America. He replaces J.Y. Kim

