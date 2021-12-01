Randall-Reilly acquires data assets from Informa

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
Dec 1, 2021
Randall-Reilly headquarters in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Equipment World parent company, Randall-Reilly, a leading data, pricing and analytics platform, today acquired Informa's Asset Intelligence Business unit.
Randall-Reilly

Randall-Reilly, Equipment World’s parent company, has acquired Informa's Asset Intelligence Business unit, comprised of Equipment Watch, Price Digests and FleetSeek.

The trio of brands provide proprietary pricing data, information and insights to businesses making decisions and investments in heavy construction equipment, commercial vehicles and other infrastructure assets.

"Strategically, these highly regarded brands really help us advance our progress toward being the go-to source for pricing and analytics in America's most vital industries," says Matt Reilly, president and CEO of Randall-Reilly. "They're a perfect complement to our equipment market intelligence platforms, EDA and Rig Dig, and equipmentexperts.com, our performance-based used equipment marketplace."

Equipment Watch is a leader in construction equipment valuation and operating cost data to contractors and state DOT's. Price Digests is a top provider of commercial truck information and valuation data to insurers and others along the commercial vehicle value chain. FleetSeek is a database of 500k carriers with market intelligence used by trucking product and service providers.

"We wish the Asset Intelligence team continued success under their new ownership,” says Simon Ferguson, president at Informa Intelligence. “They have much to be proud of, and we are confident that Randall-Reilly will fuel further growth for these industry-leading brands.”

"Adding these insights to our existing platforms means no other company better understands heavy equipment buyer behavior and risk profile, than Randall-Reilly," says Prescott Shibles, EVP & Division GM of Randall-Reilly.

Randall-Reilly is a leading data, pricing and analytics platform for transportation, construction, agriculture and other industrial markets.

