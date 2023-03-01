Compact construction equipment manufacturer Mecalac has added three new U.S. dealers, while existing dealers have expanded their coverage areas. Mecalac now has 22 dealers in the United States and Canada.

“Our dealer network continues to grow, allowing us to offer and support our highly differentiated products, including our compact wheeled excavators, throughout North America,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. The dealers focus on the MCR Series of crawler skid excavators, the MWR Series of wheeled excavators and the AS Series swing loaders.

New dealers include:

Columbus Equipment , which covers Ohio .

. Anderson Equipment, which covers West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and most of New York state.

Superior Sales & Service, headquartered in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, which covers North America and specializes in railroad equipment.

Global Machinery has extended Mecalac’s reach in the western United States by adding Arizona and Utah to its territory. The dealer already served customers in Northern California, Colorado and Idaho.

In December 2021, EquipmentShare acquired six Trekker Tractor locations in Florida and has rebranded as Case Power & Equipment of Florida.

National Equipment Dealers Acquires Crosby Equipment Company

National Equipment Dealers (NED) has acquired Crosby Equipment Company, a Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer based in Georgia.

Crosby Equipment was formed in 2012 after Jerome and Tammy Crosby purchased an established Kubota dealership, serving customers in Douglas and Macon, Georgia. Crosby will now be recognized as National Equipment Dealers, LLC, or NED.

"NED will expand the current Crosby Equipment business model to include a significant rental equipment fleet, as well as several new brands that will round out their product offering," said Will Blackerby, NED vice president of fleet.

In addition to the Hyundai Construction Equipment line, the new NED branches will now represent Bell Equipment, Fiori, Sakai, XCMG, Manitou, Fuchs, BTA, Prinoth, Barko and other brands and attachments represented by NED across the company.

Best Line Equipment Acquires Chesapeake Supply & Equipment

Best Line Equipment has acquired the assets and location of Chesapeake Supply & Equipment in Jessup, Maryland.

The acquisition marks Best Line Equipment's 14th equipment location in three states and its first in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., market. All Chesapeake employees were invited and decided to join the Best Line team.

Chesapeake has served customers in the heavy construction market, offering Genesis and LaBounty demolition and forestry-oriented attachments, and Crafco and Etnyre asphalt equipment.

"We intend to keep Chesapeake's established brands while adding Doosan heavy equipment and JLG access equipment as our large dealership-oriented brands," said Adam Houseknecht, president of Best Line Equipment. "Like most of our other locations, we intend to lead the market in construction and industrial equipment rentals while also serving the market by providing dealership-oriented equipment for sale, service and parts."

Shawmut Equipment Joins Manitou Dealer Network

Shawmut Equipment is the latest partner to join Manitou’s dealer network. Shawmut will sell and service Manitou’s MHT heavy-capacity telehandler and MRT rotating telehandler product lines.

The family-owned business was founded in 1957 by George J. O'Connell as a crane distributor in Connecticut and western Massachusetts, expanding into Elmsdale, Nova Scotia.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Shawmut Equipment to the Manitou dealer channel," said Scott McGuigan, managing director of Manitou's Eastern region. "Shawmut Equipment is a third-generation, family-owned company now representing the Manitou rotating and heavy-capacity telehandler lines in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Dynapac Expands Partnership with Alta Equipment

Dynapac will now provide equipment, parts and support to seven Alta Equipment locations in Michigan, eight locations in Florida, five locations in Illinois and one location in Ohio and New England.

The manufacturer had a pre-existing relationship with Ambrose Equipment, now Alta New England in late 2021, which sparked the partnership with additional Alta locations.

"Dynapac North America is proud to work with Alta Equipment Company as their newest partner to supply a full line of compaction and paving products," said Jamie Roush, president and general manager, Dynapac. "Alta is a leader in their local markets and adding Dynapac products to their lineup will only strengthen their local presence as well as further Dynapac's presence in the local markets. This addition will complement existing dealers in Florida and in Illinois, further strengthening our presence and continuing to provide unmatched product support."

Alta has 67 total locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida.