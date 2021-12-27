CASE Power & Equipment of Florida is now the official CASE Construction Equipment representative operating out of Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa and Fort Myers.

EquipmentShare is branching out with the acquisition of six Trekker Tractor locations in Florida.

At its new locations in Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa and Fort Myers, EquipmentShare will offer a full line of Case Construction Equipment under the name Case Power & Equipment of Florida, as well as equipment rental and service solutions.

“It’s an honor to be able to join forces with these team members and build upon the outstanding reputation they’ve created in Florida,” says EquipmentShare CEO and Co-founder Jabbok Schlacks. “This expansion will support the growing demand that we are experiencing in the region. A readily available fleet combined with a knowledgeable hardworking team already on the ground will accelerate our ability to bring a new tech-powered rental experience to more customers in the area. And we look forward to supporting the existing network of Trekker Tractor customers in the region with their equipment and service needs.”

Case Power & Equipment of Florida will operate independently of EquipmentShare’s rental operations in the state. The assets and operations at these locations will be integrated into EquipmentShare’s technology platform, T3. The platform helps contractors track equipment location and health, monitor spending for accurate invoicing, and manage staff scheduling, compliance, labor costs and service work integration.

“The Florida construction market is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse in North America, and the new Case Power & Equipment of Florida locations operated by EquipmentShare bring a whole new approach and dedication to construction equipment in the region,” says Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. “The company brings a fresh, technology-driven approach to equipment sales and service that will highlight the innovative solutions Case is bringing to market, while also supporting the uptime and productivity of existing Case customers in Florida.”

“The well-established brand and history that Case brings to the table paired with our innovative approach to solving contractor problems make Case Power & Equipment of Florida the source for construction equipment,” says Schlacks. “We also share a commitment to supporting and giving back to the communities we work in — we look forward to working with businesses all throughout the state of Florida to deliver equipment solutions and service that will take the local construction market to the next level.”

The name “Trekker Tractor” will remain with the Trekker Group. The services, sales and rental company, which was founded by Puerto Rico Wire Group’s leadership in 2010, also serves the southeastern region of the United States.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with outstanding individuals at Trekker Tractor,” Jose Cestero Ramirez, CEO of Puerto Rico Wire Group, said. “We have developed close relationships with our partners, brands and each other for the past 60 years. I have full confidence that those relationships will continue to flourish with this acquisition. Our employees have a long history of providing our customers with the absolute best experience possible, and now, our employees can help make history with a growing business forging a new path in the equipment industry.”

The acquisition and name change are effective immediately, bringing EquipmentShare’s Florida presence to nine locations.



