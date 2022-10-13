Contractors in California will have the first opportunity to get behind the sticks of the new Bobcat T7X all-electric compact track loader. A Sunbelt Rentals facility in Sacramento took delivery of the first machine September 29.

The rental company has an exclusive agreement for the Bobcat T7X, introduced at CES earlier this year. The loader will soon be available for rent at other Sunbelt locations throughout North America.

The all-electric loader joins Sunbelt’s fleet of other sustainably minded products including all-electric scissor lift and skid steers, and Ford’s F-150 Lightning trucks. Sunbelt says the new offering supports emission- reduction goals for its customers and the company itself.

“Sunbelt Rentals is pleased that customers have access to innovative technologies like the Bobcat T7X through rental and that the equipment aligns with their sustainability efforts,” said Brent Coffey, director of product line management, Sunbelt Rentals. “Equipment such as this is a viable way to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and decrease noise pollution, while also ensuring they have the excellent operating performance they need.”

Powered by a 60.5-kilowatt lithium-ion battery and an all-electric powertrain, the T7X offers zero emissions, nearly silent operation and low vibration. Depending on the application, the battery in the T7X can provide up to four hours of continuous operation or a full day under normal contractor intermittent operation, Bobcat said at the time of the product launch.

The smart machine also features two-way telematics communication, which provides data about the performance of the machine, along with operator-focused data to change machine preferences, tune the performance to certain job situations and upgrade product features.

The design is the result of a partnership between Bobcat and Sunbelt.

“Bobcat’s partnership with Sunbelt Rentals demonstrates how both companies are forging the future of electric innovations to make these options available to consumers,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation, Bobcat Company. “The industry is ready for equipment that combines performance and zero emissions, so we are thrilled to partner with Sunbelt Rentals to electrify the construction business and offer a viable solution, like the all-electric T7X compact track loader.”

In 2021, Sunbelt Rentals announced that leading by way of environmental, social and governance (ESG) would be one of the five pillars of the company’s strategic vision. Sunbelt Rentals says it is investing in new low- and zero-carbon technologies for its on-road fleet and its stable of rental equipment.