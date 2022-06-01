LiuGong North America has named Rojas Heavy Equipment, headquartered in Alamo, Texas, and with branches in Laredo and Brownsville, Texas, to its network of dealers.

Founded in 2008, Rojas Heavy Equipment offers sales, service, rental and rental retail. The dealer has a range of excavators, wheel loaders and Dressta dozers in its fleet.

According to Rojas, the company is working on upgrading or constructing new facilities within the region, including relaunching its dealership in South Texas and expanding into the San Antonio and Corpus Christi markets.

State Tractor & Equipment Named Rokbak Dealer

Rokbak, the articulated hauler manufacturer formerly known as Terex Trucks, has named State Tractor & Equipment as a dealer for Kansas and Missouri. The Rokback RA30 and RA40 will both be available to customers, with two RA40s arriving soon, the company says.

Founded in 1977, STE sells and services a wide range of machinery, including articulated haulers, excavators, skid steers, motor graders, telehandlers and wheel loaders.

Hyundai Adds Schafer Equipment as a Dealer

Family-owned Schafer Equipment in Charleston, West Virginia, is joining the Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas dealership network.

The company, which serves the pipeline construction, aggregates and general construction markets, will sell and service Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators in West Virginia.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Volvo Group Partners with Plug and Play, a Corporate Innovation Accelerator

Volvo Group has entered a partnership with Plug and Play, a corporate innovation accelerator located in Silicon Valley.

By joining Plug and Play’s Supply Chain program, Volvo will work one-on-one with select startups throughout the year to further identify what is next on the horizon for supply chain and logistics and use those technologies for sustainable growth. Specifically, Volvo will focus on looking for startups creating solutions for logistic services, electromobility services, and shared mobility.

Plug and Play Supply Chain launched its Silicon Valley location in 2017 and has over 40 partners from around the world.

Kioti Tractor Celebrates 75 Years

Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., is celebrating its 75th anniversary in business this year and 35 years of providing equipment in North America.

The company was founded in 1947 by Sam-Man Kim and his four brothers. In the wake of World War II, the brothers worked to bring agricultural mechanization to Korea to increase food production.

In 2019, Kioti completed a $13 million renovation of its North American headquarters, including a state-of-the-art training facility for dealers, and opened a distribution center in Mississauga, Ontario.

This past year, the company produced Korea’s first 3.8-liter diesel engine, launched the country’s first remote-controlled and autonomous tractor series, and entered the e-mobility market.

Kioti exports equipment to 70 countries. Kioti offers more than 60 tractor models, 12 zero-turn-radius mowers, five utility vehicle models and recently expanded into the compact construction equipment market.

Komatsu Milwaukee Campus Receives 3 Awards

Komatsu’s newly completed office complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was recognized for the 2021 Top Projects award and Best in Show by the Daily Reporter, and The Milwaukee Business Journal recognized the project with its 2022 Best New Development Office award.

The 180,000-square-foot office building received LEED v4 Building Design & Construction (BD+C) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Komatsu's office building is the only LEEDv4 BD+C New Construction (NC) Gold project in the city of Milwaukee and is the highest-rated LEEDv4 BD+C in the state of Wisconsin.

The campus also includes a 430,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that recently began producing the major components of large mining machines, including electric rope shovels, hybrid shovels, draglines and blasthole drills.