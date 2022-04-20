LiuGong has named Homosassa, Florida-headquartered Love Power Equipment as its construction equipment and forklift dealer for the six-county area north of Tampa.

“With Florida serving as a hotbed of activity for construction projects and economic development, it’s exciting to welcome a new western Florida-based dealer to the LiuGong family,” said LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan.

Rokbak adds ProSource Machinery as Dealer

Rokbak has signed up ProSource Machinery as its dealer for Montana and Colorado.

In business since 2014, ProSource has offices in Denver, Colorado; Billings, Montana; Platteville, Colorado; and Williston, North Dakota.

Rokbak offers two models of articulated haulers: the 30.9 US ton payload RA30 and the 41.9 US ton payload RA40. ProSource will receive its first machines in the next few weeks.

Southeastern Equipment expands Kobelco coverage

Southeastern Equipment is expanding its Kobelco sales, rental, parts, and service offerings to 27 counties in West Virginia.

Southeastern will support the territory out of its nearby Ohio locations until it opens a new branch in Charleston, West Virginia. The company currently has 18 locations in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

ARA launches certified professional development programs

The American Rental Association has launched its first certified professional development programs designed to teach rental employees fundamental knowledge about the equipment rental industry: ARA Certified - Sales, ARA Certified - Service, and the ARA Certified Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) program.

The ARA Certified MEWP training program is a hybrid program with both online and hands-on components. The course satisfies the new ANSI A92 standards approved in June 2020. Graduates are qualified to train others. Sales and service courses are fully online.

Visit ARArental.org/MEWP and ARArental.org/Certified to get started.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Tadano Announces New Financing, Extended Warranty Programs

Tadano has announced two new programs to help customers acquire and maintain new equipment: Tadano Financing and the Tadano Extended Assurance Program.

Tadano has partnered with DLL, to arrange flexible financing terms for qualified customers to meet their productivity and profitability goals, while controlling operational costs.

For customers seeking additional assurance for their cranes, the manufacturer has partnered with EPG Insurance and Protection Point to offer the Tadano Extended Assurance Program. The plan will provide extended coverage for Tadano products to enhance the coverage provisions currently offered.

Doosan Portable Power adds new line of air compressor accessories

An all-new lineup of accessories are now available for the Doosan Portable Power P185, C185, P185-HP150, XP185-VHP165 and P250-MHP185 portable air compressors.

The new double hose reel, blast pot and tool holder can be installed by equipment owners or authorized Doosan Portable Power dealers.