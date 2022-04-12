Members of the Fabick family’s third, fourth, and fifth generations are joined by the Wentzville Mayor to celebrate the Fabick Rents groundbreaking. From left to right; John Fabick IV, President, Fabick Cat; Nick Guccione, Mayor of Wentzville; Jeré Fabick, Chairman, CEO and Dealer Principal, Fabick Cat; and Kelli Fabick, Equipment Management Digital Solutions Manager, Fabick Cat.

Fabick Cat, a Caterpillar dealer with 37 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan, broke ground on a new rental facility in Wentzville, Missouri on March 29.

The Fabick Rents facility, which is slated to open in late 2022, will feature a 3,500-square-foot showroom and offices, as well as 7,800 square feet of shop space.

The new store will offer a full line of aerial lifts, material handling, concrete and landscape equipment, small tools, machine attachments, and Caterpillar earthmoving equipment.

“As a multi-generational, family-owned business, we are committed to consistently exceeding customer expectations by delivering innovative solutions, providing the best value and being actively involved in the communities where we live and work. As we continue to expand into new locations throughout the territory, these priorities remain,” stated Jeré Fabick, Chairman, CEO and Dealer Principal of Fabick Cat.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Opens Second Arkansas Location

H&E Equipment Services has opened a new branch in El Dorado, Arkansas, its second location in the state.

The El Dorado branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more.

The 5,000-square-foot facility features offices and a separate repair shop with six service bays capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers in southern Arkansas.

“H&E has served central Arkansas through its Little Rock branch for many years. Adding this El Dorado location bridges the territory from there to our Shreveport branch and allows us to more effectively serve new and existing customers in the area. With growing commercial and industrial projects in the manufacturing, infrastructure and health care sectors, we know we will have the fleet to meet the demand for quality equipment for these and many other construction projects,” says Branch Manager Jeremy Smith. “H&E has one of the youngest fleets in the industry with the support of a first-class team to back it up.”

Connect to Parts Sellers Directly with PartsClub

PartsClub, an online marketplace for farm, construction, and industrial equipment parts, now offers a 'connect' button on its website which buyers can use to directly request information about specific products from suppliers.

Sellers can then accept or reject these requests at their discretion within the site, creating personalized buying experiences for customers based on the needs of each individual buyer.

All transactions are conducted through secure e-commerce channels - eliminating the need for buyers and sellers to conduct negotiations offline or via email.

PartsClub offers free accounts with no monthly subscription fees, featuring unlimited parts uploads and unlimited customer/supplier connections. PartsClub charges transaction fees starting at 3% from the seller when items are sold on the platform.

Honnen Equipment Announces Andy Nicolas as Wirten Sales Manager

Honnen Equipment, the authorized dealer in the Rocky Mountain Region for Deere construction, forestry and compact equipment and Wirtgen Group road building equipment, has announced the appointment of Andy Nicolas as the company’s new Wirtgen Group sales manager for all locations.

Nicolas brings more than 23 years of experience in the construction industry, including 17+ years with Deere.

Forbes Names EquipmentShare in List of America’s Best Startup Employers

For the third consecutive year, EquipmentShare has been included on Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers. The equipment and digital solutions company employs more than 3,000 people nationwide and operates more than 115 locations across the United States.

The company is focused on employee recognition, holistic wellness of the mind, body and spirit, and hiring more veterans and those who served our country.

“We want great people at EquipmentShare, so we empower them to be the best by putting them in roles where they can succeed,” EquipmentShare CEO and Co-founder Jabbok Schlacks said of the company’s employee culture. “Our goal is to make sure our people are in roles where they can grow, make a difference and feel like a valuable part of the company. That’s a huge portion of what we do and why we do it, and it’s one reason why we’ve grown so quickly.”

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

David Evans Named President and CEO of Deutz

Deutz has named David Evans as the company’s new president and chief executive officers. Effective April 1, Evans replaces Bob Mann who is retiring after 16 years in the role.

In his new role, Evans will lead Deutz's operations in the Americas, including the company's value-add production facility in Pendergrass, Ga.; Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines; and Deutz Power Centers and Service Centers.

Evans most recently served as president and CEO of Kauffman Engineering, a manufacturer of custom electrical solutions for industrial markets.

Grove Celebrates 75 Years in Business

Launched in a garage in Shady Grove, Pennsylvania, Grove, a global manufacturer of cranes, is now celebrating 75 years in business. The company’s first product was designed to help founders John Grove, Dwight Grove and Wayne Nicarry move raw materials as they were building farm wagons. The rubber-tired machine was the first Grove mobile crane.

Grove joined the Manitowoc crane brand portfolio in 2002 and continues to grow its line of all-terrain, rough-terrain, truck cranes, and industrial cranes.

“We’re extremely proud to celebrate Grove’s tremendous journey over the past 75 years,” said Aaron Ravenscroft, president and CEO of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. “A milestone like this affords us the opportunity to look back and admire what has made Grove successful while inspiring us to drive toward our future goals. For Grove, it’s a tradition of performance, reliability, durability, innovation, and support. Our sincere gratitude goes out to our customers and the crane operators that helped promote the Grove legacy.”

Takeuchi Taps Joseph Funk as Mid-Atlantic Business Manager

Takeuchi has named Joseph Funk as its new regional business manager for the Mid-Atlantic region. In his new role, Funk will be responsible for all sales development, including dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting and program promotion and communication.

“Joseph has a lot of enthusiasm and a real knack for building customer relationships,” said John Vranches, national sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “He has a combination of sales, management, and customer service experience that make him a great fit for the position and our team. We’re pleased to have him join the Takeuchi family.”

Prior to joining Takeuchi, Funk served as a sales manager for Fieldale Farms.