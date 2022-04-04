Highway Equipment & Supply Co. accepts the 2021 Dealer of the Year award at the Volvo CE dealer conference in Arizona in March. L to R: Ryan Flood, Vince Pagano (Highway Equipment), Stephen Roy, Agako Nouch and Jeff Bryant (Volvo CE).

Highway Equipment & Supply Co. has been named Volvo Construction Equipment’s 2021 Dealer of the Year.

Highway Equipment was ranked No. 1 for exemplifying Volvo brand values and maintaining a consistently high market share in GPE and compaction equipment in 2021. The full-service construction dealer is based in Pennsylvania and has four locations.

“Naming Highway Equipment our 2021 Dealer of the Year was a clear choice given their outstanding customer satisfaction and their long-term consistency as a dealer,” said Stephen Roy, president of region North America, Volvo CE. “They actively help customers determine the right solutions for their business through consultative relationships and demonstrations. We really appreciate what they do.”

In keeping its focus on customer satisfaction, the company has its own technical support desk for service technicians and customers, prioritizes technical training to keep staff up to date, and provides topnotch support to customers interested in incorporating the newest machine technology, Volvo says.

“The entire team here at Highway is humbled and honored to receive the Dealer of the Year Award for 2021, which is also the company’s 70th anniversary year,” said Ryan Flood, vice president at Highway Equipment. “This award truly exemplifies the dedication and hard work of so many employees over the years, shaping our mission to provide the best quality, value and customer support.”

Hoffman Equipment named Volvo’s 2021 Uptime Dealer of the Year

Also taking away honors is Hoffman Equipment, named Volvo’s 2021 Uptime Dealer of the Year for exhibiting Volvo’s commitment to customer uptime, service and support.

A recent addition to the dealer network, Hoffman Equipment is based in New Jersey and has six locations across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Hoffman emphasizes internal training and made a significant investment in service trucks in 2021 to support customer uptime, Volvo says. The team has also embraced the shift to electric machines, which will be a major focus for Volvo in the coming years.

“With the ultra-competitive environment today’s construction companies face, uptime is more important than ever for our customers,” Roy said. “Hoffman Equipment is dedicated to staffing and training that allows them to be there for their customers at any stage.”