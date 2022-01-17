Vermeer Southwest and Vermeer Rocky Mountain join to become Vermeer Mountain West

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 17, 2022
Vermeer FT100 forestry mulching tractor
Vermeer

Vermeer Southwest has acquired Vermeer Rocky Mountain, creating a contiguous network of dealers throughout the mountain west region of the United States. The combined nine dealerships will be known as Vermeer Mountain West.

The dealership will be headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, with branch locations in Tucson, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Albuquerque, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho, Billings, Montana and Spokane, Washington.

According to the announcement, Kyle Pieratt, who served as president and CEO of Vermeer Southwest, will continue to lead as the president and CEO of Vermeer Mountain West. Berry Roberts, who previously owned Vermeer Rocky Mountain, will serve as an advisor for the company with key Vermeer Rocky Mountain customers as he transitions into retirement. Berry was the second generation of Roberts family leadership.

“We want to thank Berry and his family for the legacy they built in the Rocky Mountain region, and we look forward to continuing to build on this foundation,” says Pieratt. “Combining forces in a larger geographic region creates numerous opportunities for us to grow in how we serve our customers. With our new scale comes the ability to make strategic investments to better provide our customers with the equipment they need, when and where they need support, while seamlessly delivering the Vermeer brand promise built on our core value of customer service.”

“As these two storied dealerships come together under a common vision to serve Vermeer customers across the Mountain West region, we see nothing but success ahead for the dealership, the team and the customers who count on them,” says Jason Andringa, president and CEO of Vermeer Corporation.        

