West Side Tractor Sales Named Big Iron Dealer of the Year

West Side Tractor Sales, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, has been named the 2021 Equipment World Big Iron Dealer of the Year.

"The fact that West Side was nominated by a customer is no surprise when you examine their absolute commitment to customer service," says Jordanne Waldschmidt, Equipment World chief editor. "Our editorial team was impressed with how West Side's family leadership stays ahead of changing customer needs and yet remains focused on developing deep relationships."

Established in 1962 by Rich and Mary Benck, West Side now serves as the John Deere dealer in more than 80 counties with 11 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Six second- and third-generation owners – all deeply ingrained in the company’s day-to-day operations – now carry on the legacy: children Steve, Diane and Tom Benck and grandchildren Brian Benck, Jen Snow and Lauren Coffaro.

Equipment World will profile West Side in a coming article, detailing how its customer service focus has translated into its new headquarters and shop design, how it has developed technology solutions and positioned itself against supply chain disruptions.

Now in its fourth year, the Big Iron Dealer of the Year award recognizes dealers for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology and addressing parts and service requirements.

West Side is one of four dealers named finalists in the 2021 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Award. The following three finalists will also be featured in profiles throughout the coming weeks:

In 1926, 4Rivers Equipment began as Romer Mercantile, a small John Deere agriculture equipment dealer in Holly, Colorado. Through partnership and acquisition, the company has expanded to 18 locations covering Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming. The company, still owned by the Romer family, now features agriculture and construction locations and has more than 400 employees. Key brands include John Deere, Wirtgen and Topcon.

Founded in 1983 with 28 employees, RECO Equipment now covers Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. Brands include Bobcat (including Bobcat of Pittsburgh), Allied, Hyundai, Hitachi Loaders America, LBX Excavators, LaBounty, Liebherr and Terex. The company now has more than 200 employees. The company is owned by partners Paul DiTullio, president, and Josh Gasber, vice president.

Butler Machinery started in 1955 when founder Francis J. Butler, a contractor, was selected to be a Caterpillar dealer. The company has since expanded to 18 locations across North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska with 850 associates. Twylah (Butler) Blotsky serves as the company's president, the second person from the third generation of the Butler family to lead the company.



