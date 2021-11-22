Takeuchi-US has named EquipmentShare locations in the Las Vegas and San Diego metro areas as dealers. The Las Vegas location will carry Takeuchi’s full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders for sale and rental. The San Diego location will focus primarily on compact excavators and track loaders. Both locations will offer replacement parts and service for customers throughout Clark County, Nevada and Imperial County, California.

Founded in 2014, EquipmentShare offers and supports multiple heavy equipment product lines.

“We’ve had a consistently good experience with Takeuchi since we began working with them in the summer of 2020,” said Jabbok Schlacks, co-founder and CEO of EquipmentShare. “Takeuchi integrates quality into everything they do, from the equipment they manufacture to their customer and dealer support. Our customers have been very satisfied by the durability, comfort, and productivity they get from their Takeuchi machines. We’re looking forward to continued success with the Takeuchi line in the San Diego and Las Vegas areas.”

“EquipmentShare is an outstanding company, and we’re very pleased that they are now representing the Takeuchi line at four locations,” said Henry Lawson, director of sales for Takeuchi-US. “By working with EquipmentShare, we’re now able to introduce Takeuchi equipment to an even broader customer base in the Southwestern U.S. We look forward to great success with EquipmentShare in the months and years ahead.”

EquipmentShare has added sales professionals at both locations to support Takeuchi equipment. The company began carrying the Takeuchi line at its headquarters location in Columbia, Missouri in July 2020, then added Takeuchi equipment to its North Salt Lake, Utah, location in January 2021.