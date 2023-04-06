All 6 Lanes on New Pensacola Bay Bridge Damaged by Hurricane Open to Traffic

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 6, 2023
aerial view of new Pensacola Bay Bridge arches over blue water
A newly constructed span of the Pensacola Bay Bridge suffered severe damage in 2020 from Hurricane Sally. Repairs took nine months. A second span was also built. Now both spans are open to six lanes.
Florida DOT

All six lanes of the new Pensacola Bay Bridge have opened on the largest transportation project in Northwest Florida’s history.

The $440 million project on U.S. 98 between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze suffered a major setback along the way when 27 construction barges came loose September 16, 2020, during Hurricane Sally. Barges crashed into the bridge’s eastbound span, which had just recently been constructed, as well as into nearby private property. Spans had to be replaced or rebuilt. Beams and piers also had to be replaced.

A westbound span was under construction at the time. Work began on the overall project in 2017. The old four-lane bridge, built in 1960, was demolished, and the eastbound span was serving as the main bridge until the westbound section was completed. The four-lane bridge was closed after the hurricane until repairs were completed in June 2021. Lane shifts occurred during the remaining construction.

On February 13, 2023, the new westbound span’s three lanes opened. It and the eastbound span each handled two lanes of traffic.

Then on March 23, all three travel lanes on the eastbound bridge opened, marking all six new lanes open to traffic.

The second of two bike and walking paths opened March 31 on the westbound bridge. The first of the 10-foot-wide paths was completed in April 2022 on the eastbound span.

side view of the arches on the new Pensacola Bay BridgeThe completion of the bridge project is expected later this spring. The bridge handles on average 60,000 vehicles a day.Florida DOTSkanska is the general contractor on the project and owned the 27 barges that came loose. Several other teams were brought in to help with the repairs that affected 21 spans, 21 pedestrian path beams, 66 I-beams, five trophy pieces, and 30 piles, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Skanska has been sued by homeowners, commuters and businesses over the damages caused by the barges. It lost its case in federal court after a judge ruled Skanska was negligent in not better preparing the barges before the Category 2 storm struck. Skanska has appealed that decision. It argues that it prepared as well as it could for the storm that was stronger than expected. 

Construction continues on the new bridge. Crews are placing the “friction course,” the final layer of asphalt, on the roadway and other work list items, according to FDOT. Intermittent lane closures are still underway. The completion of the bridge project is expected later this spring.

The bridge handles on average 60,000 vehicles a day. It will be named in honor of U.S. Air Force Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James. A native of Pensacola, James was the first African-American four-star general in U.S. military history.

 

 

Related Stories
IronBot robot places rebar on St. Lucie bridge project
Better Roads
New IronBot Robot Places Rebar on Florida Bridge Project (Video)
Road work ahead sign stock image
Better Roads
Six Highway Workers Killed on I-695 in Maryland in Work Zone Crash
aerial shot of boulder blast on State Route 178 at Kern Canyon California
Better Roads
Video: Watch Crew Explode Road-Blocking Boulder in California
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 642f1ce3b437f
The Dirt
Video: Cummins' New Engine Can Run on 4 Different Fuels
On The Dirt, get a closer look at the engine for heavy-duty equipment fueled by hydrogen, natural gas, diesel or biofuels.
Hitachi ZX135US-7H ultrashort tail swing excavator working near a commercial building
Excavators
Hitachi Launches Trio of "Ultra-Short Tail-Swing" Excavators
Sany SY385C excavator digging on dirt hill
Excavators
Sany Unveils 3 New Excavators – Including its Largest Ever
Manitou MTA 642 Telehandler at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023
Telehandlers
Manitou, Gehl Launch New Telehandler Line for North America
Case WX175E SR Wheeled Excavator with a Steelwrist Tiltrotator
Excavators
Case CE Re-Enters Wheeled Excavator Market with the WX175E SR
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All