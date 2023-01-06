Big Bridges Get Billions in 2023 from Infrastructure Law

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 6, 2023
aerial shot of Brent Spence Bridge over Ohio River between Kentucky and Cincinnati
An aerial shot of the Brent Spence Bridge between Kentucky and Cincinnati that is one of four bridges targeted for new grants from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Four large bridges have been targeted for a combined $2.1 billion in federal grants from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

The funding represents the first allotments of the Large Bridge Project Grants for bridges with repair costs of over $100 million. Planning grants totaling $18.4 million for smaller bridges were announced in October, with construction grants for small bridges to be announced later this year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The infrastructure law’s bridge program dedicates $12.5 billion over five years to the competitive grants. In all, the law allocates about $40 billion over five years for helping to repair or rebuild 10 of the most economically significant bridges in the U.S. and thousands of smaller bridges. Each state will receive funding for at least one project, DOT says.

The Biden administration says the bridge funding in the law represents “the single largest dedicated investment in bridges since the construction of the Eisenhower-era Interstate Highway System.”

4 bridges targeted

The following bridges have been targeted to receive $2.1 billion in grants this year:

Brent Spence Bridge – $1.385 billion to rehabilitate and reconfigure the bridge over the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio. The DOT says it is the second-worst truck bottleneck in the nation and carries more than $400 billion in freight per year. The bridge was also the site of a fiery tractor-trailer crash in 2020 that closed the span for months. It has been deemed at overcapacity for years. It carries about 160,000 vehicles a day on I-75 into Cincinnati. The plan is to build a new companion bridge west of the current span to add capacity, and reconstruct the 8-mile interstate approach.

Golden Gate Bridge – $400 million to upgrade the San Francisco bridge to better withstand earthquakes.

Gold Star Memorial Bridge – $158 million to rehabilitate the northbound structure of the span, which is part of the Interstate 95 corridor over the Thames River between New London and Groton, Connecticut. The bridge carries five lanes of traffic and 42,600 vehicles per day. It will undergo structural repairs to increase load capacity and eliminate a load restriction for overweight vehicles. Bike and pedestrian paths will also be added.

Four bridges over the Calumet River on the Southside of Chicago – $144 million for rehabilitation to eliminate a load restriction and truck detours, as well as add dedicated bike lanes and improve sidewalks.

How bridges qualify

The grants are for projects that would cost more than $100 million.

Priority for this round of the Large Bridge Project Grants was given to projects ready for construction. The bridges are deemed vital to improving safety for drivers and boosting freight travel.

Recipients will receive at least $50 million, with a maximum of half of the project’s total cost.

“These first large-bridge grants will improve bridges that serve as vital connections for millions of Americans to jobs, education, health care and medical care and help move goods from our farms and factories,” says U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “And over the next four years we will be able to fund construction for the pipeline of shovel ready projects we are creating through Bridge Planning Grants.”

 

Related Stories
Fern hollow Bridge replacement project snow falls on workers
Better Roads
Fern Hollow Bridge’s Rapid Rebuild Nears Completion
View from overpass of eight-lane I-20 in Fort Worth Texas
Better Roads
Work Begins on $1.6B Southeast Connector for Fort Worth Area
Oscar the Oscillator at Abernethy Bridge site in Oregon
Better Roads
“Oscar the Oscillator” – N. America’s Largest – Drills Shafts for Oregon Bridge (Video)
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
John Deere 145 X-Tier excavator at CES 2023
Excavators
John Deere Debuts Mid-Sized Electric Excavator 145 X-Tier at CES 2023
The concept model is powered by a Kreisel Electric battery, which gives it less noise and lower emissions than diesel, Deere says.
backhoe digging trench
Safety & Compliance
OSHA Reports 35 Trench Deaths in 2022 – More Than Double 2021 Toll
Technician of the year Robert Kesselring standing on a Branch Civil motor garder
Maintenance
“I Fix Machines. That’s What I’ve Always Done” – Meet the Technician of the Year
Dynapac D30T asphalt paver with patriotic design
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2022: U.S.-Made Pavers. A One-Person Cold Planer ...
Bobcat T7X on display at CES 2022
Most Popular
Cat Relocates. First Electric CTL. ... Our Top 10 Stories of 2022
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All