The planned replacement of the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, was cited by the Biden Administration as an example of projects being funded with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

Another round of funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law for roads and bridges is headed to states for the second year.

States will receive a portion of close to $60 billion in funding for the 2023 fiscal year, which started October 1, 2022. (To see how much each state is getting, check out the tables at the end of this story.)

The money is distributed through 12 infrastructure programs, including Federal-aid Highway Funds and the Bridge Formula Program.

The funding increase under the law is similar to last fiscal year, but it’s coming sooner in the states’ budget cycles. That’s because Congress hit a five-month stalemate over passing last fiscal year’s federal spending bill. Money that was supposed to hit the states in 2021 wasn’t released until March 2022.

The Biden administration notes that the funding this year is a $15.4 billion increase over fiscal year 2021, before the law was passed. That’s a similar increase as in fiscal year 2022 over 2021.

Where has the money has gone so far?

In touting the infrastructure law, which represents the largest dedicated investment in highway funding in more than 50 years, the Biden administration pointed to projects that have been aided by the money:

2,400 bridges were assisted for repair or replacement under the Bridge Formula Program, including replacing the I-270 bridge over the Mississippi River in Illinois; a bridge in Dare County, North Carolina; and the I-65 Sepulga River bridge in Alabama.

$200 million was spread among 21 states to upgrade highways and bridges to withstand natural disasters, including the I-20 Wateree River Bridge in South Carolina and raising the elevation of Louisiana Highway 1.

5,300 highway safety improvement projects, including 155 roundabouts in the U.S. and 100 bike and pedestrian safety projects in Oregon.

6,000 projects to upgrade dangerous areas, such as replacing an intersection on U.S. 50 in Pueblo, Colorado; resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking; and building a new bridge, passing lanes and two-way left-turn lanes on California State Route 46.

How much will your state get?

The bulk of the infrastructure law money for roads and bridges flowing to the states comes from the Federal-aid Highway Funds, which comes to $53.5 billion in fiscal year 2023, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Another large chunk of the infrastructure funding, $5.3 billion, comes from the Bridge Formula Program. Both programs’ funding formulas are set by Congress.

Here’s a look at what each state will get from Federal-aid Highway Funds in fiscal year 2023, according to the FHWA:

FHWA Here’s how much each state will get from the Bridge Formula Funds for fiscal year 2023, according to the FHWA:

