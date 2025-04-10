Toku’s New Striker Rock Breaker Systems Attach Directly to Crushers

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 10, 2025
Toku Striker Rock Breaker System illustration on black background
Toku's Striker Rock Breaker Systems are designed to prevent blockages and break up oversized rocks in a crusher's hopper.
Toku America

Toku America has developed its new Striker Rock Breaker attachment system for attaching to crushers to clear away blockages without having to stop the crusher.

The company now offers Heavy Duty, Mid-Range and Mobile hydraulic breaker systems for crushers in quarry and mining operations. The systems are custom engineered in a range of sizes and reaches to accommodate crusher and aggregate material demands. Such options include Nominal Max Horizontal Reach, Max Horizontal Reach and Max Vertical Reach.

Here's a look at the three types of Striker Rock Breaker Systems:

  • Mobile Rock Breaker – This attaches directly to portable crushing plants. It clears bridged rock and breaks oversized materials in the hopper without having to stop the crusher. The company says the mobile breakers can increase productivity by 30%.
  •  Mid-Range Rock Breaker – Designed to strike a balance between lightweight construction and high capacity, the boom pedestal’s larger footprint enhances stress distribution and strengthens the foundation structures. It is generally installed above the opening of a primary crusher.
  • Heavy Duty Rock Breaker – Designed for permanent rock breaking in demanding environments, it can handle bridging, material build-ups and oversized rocks. 

The rock breaker systems can be equipped with Toku’s 15-model line of Striker TNB hydraulic breakers. The breakers are designed with only two moving parts, which the company says require no maintenance. 

Features on the breakers, according to Toku, are as follows:

  • Short, fully enclosed tie rods.
  • Long-stroke piston for efficient energy transfer and recoil reduction.
  • Control valve with a “flow through” design that reduces hydraulic surge and efficiently controls the breaker operating cycle.
  • 50/50 piston-to-tool weight ratio to efficiently transfer blow energy into the material and reduce recoil.
  • Dual retainer pins for correct tool alignment and even tool wear.
  • Cushion chamber that isolates each blow from the carrier and operator and recycles the energy for use on the next blow.

 

Related Stories
Craig LoadMax 6-yard excavator bucket at rest
Heavy equipment attachments
Contractor’s Request Leads to New 6-Yard Bucket for Deere 470 P-Tier Excavator
Furukawa Rock Drill Fx800 Qtv hydraulic breaker on an excavator
Heavy equipment attachments
Furukawa Rock Drill Intros New Breaker for Large Excavators, the Fx800 Qtv
FAE’s SFL Multitask Head on a Fendt tractor
Heavy equipment attachments
Mulch, Shred & Crush with FAE’s New SFL Multitask Heads
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Top Stories
Kubota KX080-5 excavator at world of concrete 2024
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Excavators and Sales Trends for 2024
Find out the most popular models of new and used financed excavators, and which models are fetching the most at auction.
next generation Hyundai HX360L digging at dirt hill
Excavators
Hyundai, Develon Reveal Redesigned, Next-Gen Excavators at Bauma
Bobcat MTL120 mini track loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Bobcat's Mightiest Mini Track Loader Revealed: the MT120
blue Kenworth T800W with oversized load sign empty trailer on forest road
Trucks
Kenworth to End Popular W900, T800, C500 Models; Reveals W900 Legacy Edition
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All