Toku's Striker Rock Breaker Systems are designed to prevent blockages and break up oversized rocks in a crusher's hopper.

Toku America has developed its new Striker Rock Breaker attachment system for attaching to crushers to clear away blockages without having to stop the crusher.

The company now offers Heavy Duty, Mid-Range and Mobile hydraulic breaker systems for crushers in quarry and mining operations. The systems are custom engineered in a range of sizes and reaches to accommodate crusher and aggregate material demands. Such options include Nominal Max Horizontal Reach, Max Horizontal Reach and Max Vertical Reach.

Here's a look at the three types of Striker Rock Breaker Systems:

Mobile Rock Breaker – This attaches directly to portable crushing plants. It clears bridged rock and breaks oversized materials in the hopper without having to stop the crusher. The company says the mobile breakers can increase productivity by 30%.

Mid-Range Rock Breaker – Designed to strike a balance between lightweight construction and high capacity, the boom pedestal’s larger footprint enhances stress distribution and strengthens the foundation structures. It is generally installed above the opening of a primary crusher.

Heavy Duty Rock Breaker – Designed for permanent rock breaking in demanding environments, it can handle bridging, material build-ups and oversized rocks.

The rock breaker systems can be equipped with Toku’s 15-model line of Striker TNB hydraulic breakers. The breakers are designed with only two moving parts, which the company says require no maintenance.

Features on the breakers, according to Toku, are as follows: