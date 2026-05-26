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Virnig Redesigns Power Rake With More Torque, Less Maintenance

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 26, 2026
Skid Steer Power Rake Harley Rake Attachment Virnig Manufacturing
Virnig

Virnig has re-engineered its Power Rake, helping operators prep, level and condition soil with more torque and less maintenance.

The updated attachment also features a smaller footprint, improved durability and control, and two motor options. It is available in 72-, 84- and 90-inch working widths and compatible with skid steers and compact track loaders greater than 1,500 pounds and with 15 to 25 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow.

Two Eaton direct-drive motor options allow contractors to tailor attachment performance to their jobs:

  • High Torque Motor (Legacy): Ideal for compacted gravel, driveways and very hard soil, it provides maximum rotational force to push through resistance.
  • High Speed Motor (New): Designed for lighter soils and faster material conditioning, it delivers a quicker drum rpm for more productive passes in soft conditions.

“Both motors provide a lot of torque. Don’t think the High-Speed motor will lack torque. You’re not trenching, you’re conditioning the top couple inches. Both motors are more than capable on a standard flow machine. Even if the drum stalls after contacting a buried rock, recovery is fast,” said Virnig product manager Tyler Monson. “The choice is about drum behavior and operator preference. If I’m breaking up a compacted gravel driveway, I’ll lean torque. If I’m in lighter material and want to move faster, I’ll lean speed. It comes down to where you’re using it and what you’re used to running.”

By positioning the motor 5 inches closer to the frame and recessing it further into the drum, Virnig was able to give the Power Rake a tighter profile. This allows operators to work closer to trees, fences, and structures while reducing the risk of impact damage.

Designed for durability in demanding conditions, the attachment also includes:

  • HD seal protector: Shields the motor shaft from dirt and debris that could cause wear and seal or motor shaft failure.
  • Drive adapter: A heavy-duty steel component that connects the motor shaft to the drum, reducing stress on the motor shaft during both resistance and normal, long-term wear. If the adapter does fail, replacing it is less costly and faster than replacing an entire motor, Virnig says.

The updated flat-free wheel system allows for fast height adjustments in ½-inch increments, making it easy to dial in depth. Built-in handles on the wheel arms make adjustments manageable for a single operator, while flip-up wheel arms simplify transport and storage.

The 22-degree floating design automatically follows terrain while providing full down pressure for a consistent finish.

A new adjustable barrier controls material flow through the rake, further enhancing finish quality. The barrier offers five positions from 0 to 2 inches above the teeth in ½-inch increments. It ships from the factory set at 2-inches for maximum flow. To adjust the barrier or remove it entirely, no tool are required— just move the four pins.

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One set of standard side plates can be mounted to the front or back of the attachment for improved material containment while operating in reverse. Previously, there was no way to mount the wings on the back of the frame.

The Power Rake comes equipped with round carbide teeth. A manual or optional hydraulic angling lets operators angle the rake 21 degrees left or right to windrow material or fine-tune the finish.

The new Virnig Skid Steer Power Rake (PRK) will replace all PWR models, and the PRK is now available for preorder.  The company also offers a Mini Skid Steer Power Rake (CPR), for smaller machines and tight-access jobs.

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