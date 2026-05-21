John Deere has a new solution for lifting, moving and placing heavy and irregularly shaped materials on tight jobsites with its all-new MB60 material boom attachment.

Compatible with skid steers, compact track loaders and compact wheel loaders, the MB60 offers a 6,000-pound rated lifting capacity for moving a range of materials. Two hook points provide flexible rigging options based on the size, shape and balance requirements of each load.

Built for landscaping, general contracting and nursery operations, Deere says, it helps operators rig, move and precisely place materials in between racks and in other tight areas when buckets, forks or grapples are not as efficient.

“The MB60 Material Boom is designed to make difficult lifts feel more manageable,” said Emily Pagura, marketing manager, John Deere. “It offers versatility and helps operators execute precise placement with greater confidence.”

Serrated steps provide sure footing during ingress and egress, the company says.

The MB60 is compatible with a range of Deere machines. It ships without a hook, shackles or other rigging equipment; customers will need to supply these items as needed, the company says.