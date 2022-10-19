The sound-suppressed design of every Takeuchi hammer provides noise and vibration insulation and protects it from dust and debris.

Seven new sound-suppressed hydraulic hammers have been added to Takeuchi’s attachment lineup. The new hammers are compatible with a wide range of Takeuchi equipment.

“Hydraulic hammers are invaluable attachments for breaking up asphalt, concrete, rock and other hard materials," said Lee Padgett, product manager for Takeuchi-US. "Contractors and others who perform demolition and excavation will find these hammers match perfectly with a wide range of Takeuchi machines. And because our hammers are sound-suppressed, they can be operated in quieter environments with less noise disruption throughout the surrounding area.”

The TKB52-S, TKB72-S and TKB102-S breakers are compatible with compact excavators ranging from the TB210R to the TB230.

The TKB-302S, TKB402-S and TKB802-S breakers work well with compact track loader models ranging from the TL6R to the TL12V2/R2 and compact excavator models ranging from the TB235-2 to the TB290.

The TKB1702-S breaker is compatible with the TB2150 and TB2150R compact excavators.

The sound-suppressed design of every Takeuchi hammer provides noise and vibration insulation and protects it from dust and debris. Constant blow energy, or "CBE," allows for a wide range of oil flow settings and protects the hammer against high back pressure. An integrated, membrane-type hydraulic accumulator eliminates nitrogen leakage and the need to recharge, reducing operating costs.

Takeuchi says the compact and medium-size hammer range features fewer internal parts and no tie rods, as well as a 3-in-1 lower tool bushing to enhance durability and simplify maintenance. A single retaining pin makes it easier to replace the tool and tool bushing onsite when necessary.

Also, swivel couplings on the medium-range TKB302-S, TKB402-S and TKB802-S models allow hoses to move freely, reducing the load on both the hoses and hose couplings for longer component life.

“Our new hydraulic hammers offer the same quality and durability that our dealers and their customers have come to expect from Takeuchi,” Padgett said. “Rest assured, when you purchase or rent a Takeuchi-branded hammer, you’re getting a reliable, dependable attachment that can improve your uptime and productivity.”