Contractors can turn their skid steer into a paver to patch and pave roads, pathways, bicycle tracks, parking lots, driveways and utility trenches with the new Mazio skid-steer-mounted Skid Paver.

The attachment, which can be installed on any type of ISO 24410 skid steer loader, has a 1.5-cubic-yard hopper capacity, a paving width of up to 6.2 feet and a paving speed of 82 feet per minute. It can lay down hot or cold mix asphalt in thicknesses of 2 to 10 inches, while a liquid propane gas heater keeps the material heated to 284 degrees Fahrenheit.

Material can be front- or side-loaded into the 108.25-inch hopper, and it automatically feeds to a 7.9-inch auger. A retractable hydraulic screed allows the operator to work around obstacles.

The Skid Paver can be operated forward and backward from the cab or via a wireless remote control, which provides the operator a complete view of the work in front of the paver from a safe distance. All functions operate hydraulically.

The 1,567-pound unit features an adapter plate, control panel box and remote control, feeding auger, self-leveling system, screed heat system and an optional vibrator. The hopper opens into two widths and fully folds for transport.

The machine can also spread sand, gravel and stones, and concrete in flat layers, the company says.

Mazio Attachments is a manufacturer of specialized attachments for the construction, demolition, recycling, mining, aggregates, excavation, scrap and forestry industries.