Mulch Trees up to 14 Inches in Diameter with the Improved Loftness Bad Ax

Tom Jackson
Apr 15, 2022
ASV CTL cutting down tree with Loftness Bad Ax mulcher attachment.
Easy removal and sharpening of the bolt-on blades increasing your uptime in the field.
Loftness

Lighter, stronger and better balanced, the new Loftness Bad Ax Disc Mulcher attachment for skid steers attacks land clearing applications with new levels of performance.

Some 400 pounds lighter than its predecessor, the new model is five inches closer to the power unit for better balance, stability and flotation. And while the weight got lighter, the components got tougher in a number of ways.

Ruggedized components

The steel housing has been updated and the main shaft made larger for durability in harsh environments. A new radial piston and high-pressure motor provide full torque at startup for quick recovery, and a redesigned intake improves material flow-through.

A recutter bar in the housing along with counter teeth hold material in place while it is being mulched. This enables the unit to cut the material into finer particles and avoid log jams in the chamber.

Heat-treated steel Quadco blades slice through vegetation, as opposed to shredding and tearing material. The blades can be sharpened or rotated on site to keep a fresh cutting edge and maintain your shredding efficiency. A single hex bolt holds the blades to the disc for easy removal. The bolt-on mounts can also be replaced in the field without the need for cutting, welding or rebalancing the rotor.

Enhanced control

The Bad Ax uses a housing design with parallel sides to enhance control. The angled front of the housing enables the teeth to mulch at ground level. And a rigid discharge deflector offers more control of material discharge than hinged deflectors.

Like the original model, the new Bad Ax is equipped with a fully machined 60-inch disc designed to cut trees up to 14 inches in diameter. Because the disc is machined, not welded, it won’t suffer from stress cracks.

Other standard features include an integrated pressure gauge, an adjustable tree-pusher bar with welded claw hooks and anti-wrap bearing protection. The Bad Ax requires 70 to 120 hydraulic horsepower to operate.

