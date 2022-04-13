If you are looking for more versatile ways to crush and grind materials and do soil stabilization projects – large and small – FAE unveiled four new attachments that cover the gamut at the World of Asphalt this year.

The FAE STABI/FRS – STABI/FRS /HP is a dedicated stabilizer that can work the ground to a depth of 20 inches when attached to a 300–500 horsepower PTO tractor with an IVT or CVT transmission. The new fixed-rotor system provides stabilization with minimal power absorption and the mixing chamber processes all types of soil making it suitable for large commercial jobs such as pad sites, parking lots, greenways, gravel roads, solar panel sites, energy and airport projects.

The structural frame and wear plates are made from wear-resistant, Hardox steel. External side reduction gears for the transmission offer easy maintenance. The working widths run from 91- to 101-inches. Options include dozing blades, water spray systems and a full control system for machine diagnostics and operating status.

FAE USAThe newest and lightest of the company’s multi-task line, the FAE MTL 225 Multi-task Unit does everything from soil stabilization to rock grinding, rock crushing and asphalt shredding in a compact and easy-to-transport solution. It is ideally suited to rock crushing and full depth reclamation up to 11 inches deep as well as smaller paving and asphalt recycling jobs. It is ideally matched to PTO tractors with 140- to 240 horsepower and CVT or IVT transmissions and offers working widths of 58-, 68-, 77-, and 87-inch widths.

A variable displacement chamber allows the ground to be penetrated with the hydraulically adjusted rotor while the skids maintain ground level for better depth control. This reduces traction stress, optimizes fuel consumption, increases speed and homogeneous soil stabilization at all working depths. Hardox steel wear plates and an adjustable counter blade improve durability and longevity. A spring-loaded dozing blade further levels and compacts the material. The two water-spray options offer cooling and mixing for moisture and temperature management.

For high flow skid steers, the FAE STC/SSL Stone Crusher can perform site prep and concrete recycling for road base construction. Its compact size enables you to use it for driveways, parking lots, curbs, dirt and gravel roads, bike and horse trails as well as landscaping and agricultural reclamation. It is also used for mixing soil stabilizer agents and dry additives into tight spots and angled embankments such as overpasses and levees.

A spiral rotor configuration delivers optimal crushing efficiency, and the Hardox counter blade enables you to adjust the size of the final product. The rear hydraulic door lets operators adjust the amount of material exiting the crushing chamber. The enclosed machine body and motor frame protect these components and the hydraulic piston motor with relief sports an anti-cavitation valve to protect your hydraulic system.

FAE USAThe FAE RC Rock Cutter Attachment for excavators (2 to 70 tons) makes quick work of crushing rocks and hard surfaces such as bitumen, asphalt and concrete. Common applications include trenching through hard, compacted material, profiling rocky or concrete walls for foundations and tunnels, mountainside excavation for hilly road construction, quarrying and underwater dredging.

The attachment has a working width of 14.5- to 49-inches. A hydraulic direct-drive piston motor with an automatic lubrication system eliminates daily maintenance. The motor is protected by a safety cover, and anti-wear plates increase the longevity of the drum support. Drum teeth are replaceable and include heavy-duty rock teeth and other options.