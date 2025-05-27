The steel teeth on the Blue Diamond hydraulic rock rake can be reversed and replaced.

Blue Diamond Attachments' new hydraulic rock rake for skid steers and compact track loaders can collect rocks from ¾-inch to 8 inches into its integrated bucket for smoothing out terrain.

The attachment rakes at 68 inches wide with its 484 staggered teeth made of AR400 hardened steel. The teeth are mounted to “a double channel bolt-on bar system that is reversible and replaceable for extended service life,” Blue Diamond says. “Adjustable skid shoes allow operators to control working depth and limit wear during operation, and integrated steps allow for safe, easy cab access.”

To dump the hopper after it is filled with rocks, the operator reverses flow direction.

Other features on the rock rake, according to the company:

12 tooth bars with a total 484 teeth.

Heavy-duty hood reinforcement to protect against front impacts.

Hydraulically operated top cover for debris transport and dumping.

Built-in hydraulic protection to prevent motor damage.

Bidirectional operation.

Universal skid steer mount.

The company says the rake removes unwanted rocks and debris, leaving a “clean, level surface” and will “save labor and time on your next landscaping job.” It can be used for leveling ground and preparing seedbeds. The company says it eliminates the need for hand-raking, in any terrain.

It is compatible with skid steers and compact track loaders with hydraulic oil flows of 13 to 23 gallons per minute. It requires two hose connections, but no electrical connections are required.

The attachment weighs 1,638 pounds.