Blue Diamond Attachments Rolls Out 20 New Brush Cutters

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 22, 2024
Blue Diamond Severe Duty Series 2 Brush Cutter for compact track loaders
Blue Diamond's Severe Duty Series 2 Brush Cutter for compact track loaders offers a 10-inch cutting capacity, which, the company says, nearly eliminates the need for a mulching head.
Blue Diamond Attachments

Blue Diamond Attachments has rolled out a full line of brush cutter attachments — now available in Heavy, Extreme, and Severe Duty models — for skid steers, compact track loaders, mini skid steers, excavators and mini excavators.

Designed for site prep and clearing jobs of all sizes, Blue Diamond offers 13 different models of brush cutters for use with mini skid, skid and track loaders:

  • 36”, 42” and 50” Mini Skid Steer Closed Front
  • 36”, 42” and 50” Mini Skid Steer Open Front
  • 60” and 72” Heavy Duty models
  • 60” and 72” Extreme Duty models
  • 72” Severe Duty model
  • 44” Swing Arm Cutter
  • 84” dual motor brush cutter

It also has seven mini excavator and excavator brush cutter models:

  • 60” Extreme Duty for excavators
  • 60” Severe Duty for excavators
  • 36”, 42” and 50” Heavy Duty for mini excavators
  • And a 42” Severe Duty for mini excavator

Blue Diamond engineers its brush cutters to fit a variety of OEM machine classes with different power levels. Each brush cutter ships ready to use with all required hoses and oil.

Additionally, Blue Diamond has parts in stock, offers live product support and backs the attachments with a standard 1-year warranty.

Related Stories
Kage Innovation 54-inch SnowFire snow plow and pusher system on a small compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
Clear Sidewalks with Kage's 54-Inch SnowFire Plow and Pusher System
Montabert V47, V57 and V67 rock breaker attachments
Heavy equipment attachments
Montabert Redesigns Variable-Speed Breakers for Large Excavators
Blue Diamond Snow Blower on Cat CTL blowing snow
Compact equipment attachments
Throw Lots of Snow with Blue Diamond’s New Heavy-Duty Snow Blower
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 67409356cd453
The Dirt
Test Run & Review: The World’s First Electric Backhoe, Case’s 580EV
Host of The Dirt and professional operator Bryan Furnace puts the 580EV through its paces in a side-by-side comparison with the diesel 580 Super N.
1963 black and white photo 1954 Allis-Chalmers HD-15 dozer
Collectors Corner
Finding Grandpa’s Dozer: The Long-Lost 1954 Allis-Chalmers HD-15
Link-Belt 260X4S Long Front Excavator by pond
Excavators
Dig Deeper, Reach Farther: Link-Belt’s 3 New Long-Front X4S Excavators
Avant Tecno 855i compact wheel loader with bucket pushing dirt
Compact Wheel Loaders
Avant Launches 855i, a Lower-Cost Version of its Largest Compact Loader
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All