Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Werk-Brau Launches Reverse V-Line Bucket for Extreme Digging

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 3, 2024

Werk-Brau has designed its new Reverse V-Line Bucket for digging in frozen ground or layered rock such as shale or caliche.

Instead of the lead tooth taking the brunt of the force, Werk-Brau’s new excavator bucket spreads the digging force evenly to all of the teeth. “When they engage the ground at the same time, this new design allows a full bucket width to be ripped or scraped into the shale, rather than other designs where forces are concentrated on the leading tooth,” the company says.

Along with the ability to work in tough, abrasive rock, the bucket can be used for moderate prying. It is compatible with excavators ranging from 3 to 50 metric tons.

illustration werk-brau reverse v bucket teethWerk-BrauFeatures on the Reverse V-Line Bucket include:

Customers have a choice of Twin Tiger teeth or single-offset point teeth that the company says are set for maximum penetration.

The buckets come in sizes ranging from 0.35 to 1.47 cubic yards, with various widths also available.

Related Stories
Yanmar CTL grading blade
Compact equipment attachments
Yanmar Rolls Out Line of Compact Track Loader Attachments
Steelwrist SQ50 tiltrotator being hooked up to coupler on Volvo wheeled excavator
Attachments
First North American Companies Commit to Creating Common Quick-Coupler Standard
Werk-Brau FHX66 forestry Mulcher on bobcat compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
Werk-Brau Launches New FHX66, FHX86 Forestry Mulchers (Video)
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Hevi H65L Electric Wheel Loader
Wheel Loaders
Hevi Unleashes North America's Largest All-Electric Wheel Loader, the H65L
The 48,281-pound model delivers 9 hours of runtime, a 14,330-pound load capacity, a 5.5-cubic-yard bucket and 47,210 pound-feet of breakout force.
Yanmar TL80VS Compact Track Loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Continues Compact Track Loader Rollout with New Midsize TL80VS
rendering of future renovated las vegas convention center exterior
Business
Vegas Convention Center’s $600M Renovation Set to Finish by ConExpo
liebherr autonomous electric t264 dump truck at Minexpo
Battery electric
Liebherr Unveils its First Autonomous, Electric T 264 Dump Truck
Volvo CE EC230 Electric Excavator
Excavators
New-Generation Volvo EC230 Electric Gets Longer Battery Life, Updated Cab (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More