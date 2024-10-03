Werk-Brau has designed its new Reverse V-Line Bucket for digging in frozen ground or layered rock such as shale or caliche.

Instead of the lead tooth taking the brunt of the force, Werk-Brau’s new excavator bucket spreads the digging force evenly to all of the teeth. “When they engage the ground at the same time, this new design allows a full bucket width to be ripped or scraped into the shale, rather than other designs where forces are concentrated on the leading tooth,” the company says.

Along with the ability to work in tough, abrasive rock, the bucket can be used for moderate prying. It is compatible with excavators ranging from 3 to 50 metric tons.

Werk-Brau Features on the Reverse V-Line Bucket include:

Customers have a choice of Twin Tiger teeth or single-offset point teeth that the company says are set for maximum penetration.

The buckets come in sizes ranging from 0.35 to 1.47 cubic yards, with various widths also available.