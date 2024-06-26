Spread, Compact, Grade with Cat's New Grading Beams for Tiltrotators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 26, 2024
Cat Grading Beam attachment on an excavator
Caterpillar

Caterpillar has introduced new Grading Beams designed to be paired with its tiltrotators for efficient material compaction and grading at a variety of angles.

Available in five widths from 49 to 118 inches, the company says the attachment allows excavator operators to quickly grade anything from a sidewalk pad to a commercial building site.

The tiltrotator enables the grading beam to rotate 360 degrees bidirectionally and 40 degrees left and right. It also allows the beam to use the machine’s Grade technology to get to grade in less time.

Operators can tailor the level of compaction based on material type with the grading beam’s mechanically adjustable roller. The roller has bearings on both ends and adjusts from .40 inches below the frame to .79 inches above the frame. The adjustable roller scraper allows the attachment to be used with clay, silt and other sticky materials.

The beams are designed with a large top opening to cut through piles of material and solid extended sides and side plates with height extensions to retain material better. They are constructed with abrasion resistant, Hardox 500 wear protection at the bottom of the beam for protection from gravel and other abrasive materials. The beam’s welded frame increases structural rigidity, while additional support plates on the heavy-duty frame extend beam strength and overall service life.

Work tool recognition, available on select excavator models, automatically identifies the attachment with a shake of the tool. Once identified, the machine confirms all settings – pressure, flow and dimensions – are correct.

The Standard Cat PL161 Bluetooth device tracks the attachment to reduce the chance of it getting lost and assists with maintenance and replacement planning. The PL161 integrates into VisionLink for fleet management of machines and attachments from a single mobile device.

Cat Grading Beam Specs

Related Stories
Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulcher
Attachments
Blue Diamond Attachments Releases New Excavator Drum Mulchers
Stutsman Gerbaz Cat 963 track loader with six-way dozer blade
Heavy equipment attachments
Contractor Combines Cat 963 Track Loader with 6-Way Dozer Blade (Video)
FX26 forestry mulcher on a kubota mini excavators
Compact equipment attachments
Werk-Brau Intros FX26 Forestry Mulcher for Compact Excavators
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Bobcat UT6573 Utility Tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Bobcat Enters Utility Tractor Market with 3-Model Lineup
Ranging from 66 to 73 horsepower, the UT6066, UT6566 and UT6573 feature easy controls and versatility to run a variety of attachments.
JCB 4CX backhoe digging with excavator end stabilizers extended
Backhoe Loaders
Backhoe Pros & Cons – Technology Catches Up to the Jobsite Workhorse
Stutsman Gerbaz Cat 963 track loader with six-way dozer blade
Heavy equipment attachments
Contractor Combines Cat 963 Track Loader with 6-Way Dozer Blade (Video)
Maxresdefault 6675813bb2c13
The Dirt
Review of JCB’s Largest “Teleskid” – A CTL with Telescopic Mono-Boom
Caterpillar 265 Compact Track Loader
Market Pulse
10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers 2023
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All