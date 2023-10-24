With a 50-inch cutting width, the DC Pro mulcher can get through trees, brush, and mulch up to 8 inches in diameter.

The drum mulcher DC Pro from Diamond Mowers is the latest addition to the company’s lineup of mulching attachments.

Built on the company’s excavator drum mulcher platform, the DC Pro is optimized for use with skid steers and compact track loaders up to 75 horsepower.

Designed to serve as an additional mulching resource for a wide range of consumers, the Drum Mulcher DC Pro is differentiated by its lighter weight of 1,350 pounds and its 63cc, two-speed, bent-axis piston motor. The high-torque hydraulic motor allows the DC Pro to spool up faster and deliver greater force to power through more and larger material.

With a 50-inch cutting width, the attachment can get through trees, brush, and mulch up to 8 inches in diameter.

According to Diamond, the depth control drum features a forward exposure that allows for optimum tree engagement and maximum cut width relative to weight.

In addition, a chassis guards the motor from ground impact and provides better stability, allowing the operator to manipulate the downed material and position it for effective mulching.

The DC PRO mulcher includes a multi-position push bar that features extended serrations for material control.

The unit’s optimized infeed system is what Diamond Mowers says sets its mulcher apart from others on the market. A forward drum exposure allows for more tree engagement and feeds materials from left to right as it sweeps the ground for potentially greater productivity per pass. Material is thoroughly processed in the chamber through the Twin Chisel planer teeth, ideally producing an aesthetically desirable chip size without the need for reprocessing.

Other teeth options are available for different types of terrain including Twin Maul carbide teeth ideal for use in rough, rocky terrain, and four-point hardened steel teeth which are well-suited for work in high-production environments.

Quick Specs

Cutting width: 50 in.

Cut capacity: 8 in.

Weight: 1,350 lbs.

Flow requirement: 16-30 gpm

Compatibility: Up to 75 hp

Warranty: 2-year