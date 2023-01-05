Located at Booth W43211 in West Hall at Conexpo-Con/Agg, Mazio, an Italian manufacturer of specialized attachments, will showcase its new tiltrotator for excavators.

(You can see more of what all OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page by clicking here.)

The tiltrotator features 360 degrees of rotation and the ability to tilt side-to-side by up to 55 degrees. This reduces the need for the operator to move the excavator while performing tasks — increasing productivity and efficiency, Mazio says.

The supplemental attachment works with excavator tools, such as grapples, buckets or shears, to provide more versatility and precision on the jobsite and in the quarry. Using a tiltrotator allows operators access to narrow spaces with large or small equipment.

Thanks to the hydraulic quick coupler on the Mazio Tilt-Rotator, the operator can remain in the cab while changing tools. Because there are no grease points or cylinders on the attachment, it is virtually maintenance-free.

In addition to the tiltrotator, Mazio will feature its complete line of demolition tools, hydraulic breakers and wear tips for grinders, breakers, shears, crushers, pulverizers and processors.