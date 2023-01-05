Mazio Attachments to Intro Tilt-Rotator at ConExpo

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 5, 2023
Mazio tilt rotator on an excavator
Mazio

Located at Booth W43211 in West Hall at Conexpo-Con/Agg, Mazio, an Italian manufacturer of specialized attachments, will showcase its new tiltrotator for excavators.

The tiltrotator features  360 degrees of rotation and the ability to tilt side-to-side by up to 55 degrees. This reduces the need for the operator to move the excavator while performing tasks — increasing productivity and efficiency, Mazio says.

The supplemental attachment works with excavator tools, such as grapples, buckets or shears, to provide more versatility and precision on the jobsite and in the quarry. Using a tiltrotator allows operators access to narrow spaces with large or small equipment.

Thanks to the hydraulic quick coupler on the Mazio Tilt-Rotator, the operator can remain in the cab while changing tools. Because there are no grease points or cylinders on the attachment, it is virtually maintenance-free.

In addition to the tiltrotator, Mazio will feature its complete line of demolition tools, hydraulic breakers and wear tips for grinders, breakers, shears, crushers, pulverizers and processors.  

