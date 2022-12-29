Cut, Mill Roads with FAE’s New Asphalt Shredders for Skid Steers, CTLs

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 29, 2022
studio shot FAE RPM/SSL asphalt shredder attachment skid steer compact track loader
FAE's RPM/SSL
FAE

FAE is launching three new skid steer and compact track loader attachments for shredding or cutting through asphalt and concrete roads.

The RPL/SSL and RPM/SSL shredders are based on similar technology as cold planers. Teeth attached to a rotor scrape and cut to prepare a surface for a new layer of asphalt or concrete. They can also be used for excavation operations.

The company is also launching an RWM/SSL model that uses a disc rotor for targeted excavations on asphalt and concrete surfaces for such tasks as laying electrical, water, gas or fiber-optic lines.

All three attachments will be available in 2023.

RPL/SSL and RPM/SSL

FAE RPL/SSL asphalt shredder skid steer compact track loaderFAE RPL/SSLFAEThe RPL and RPM attachments use a combination of self-leveling skids and tilt for consistent cutting results, including on uneven surfaces. Precision is achieved via their hydraulic systems, as well as depth and cutting indicators.

The shredders are designed to give operators good visibility to the attachments from the cab. The hydraulic and electrical systems are designed for easy plug-in with leading skid steers and CTLs on the market, the company says.

The RPL/SSL is compatible with skid steers and CTLs between 60 and 120 horsepower. It can mill down to 7 inches and is available in widths of 8, 24 or 30 inches.  Hydraulic flow requirements range from 26 to 45 gallons per minute, depending on the width of the model chosen.

The RPM/SSL can mill down to 10 inches on skid steers and CTLs between 75 and 120 horsepower at a width of up to 2 feet. Hydraulic flow requirements are 26 to 45 gallons per minute.

RWM/SSL

FAE RWM/SSL disc road planer skid steer compact track loaderFAE RWM/SSL disc road planerFAEThe RWM attachmant is for more narrow cuts in asphalt or concrete for installing utility lines. It can create a channel up to 20 inches deep at widths of 3, 4 or 5 inches.

It is compatible with skid steers and CTLs between 75 and 120 horsepower. It requires hydraulic flow of 32 to 40 gallons per minute.

It features a depth indicator for achieving precise depth while cutting, and self-leveling pentration skids keep that depth constant, according to FAE. The cuttings are deposited to the side to keep waste materials out of the track.

As with the other two attachments, it connects easily to leading skid steer and CTL models and has teeth specifically designed for cutting through asphalt and concrete.

 

