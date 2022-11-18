Hilltip has two new products to help contractors battle snow and ice.

Its new SweepAway rotary brooms can be used on pickups, tractors and other equipment for clearing snow and debris.

The company also recently introduced its new truck-mounted SprayStriker 2600 for spraying de-icing and anti-icing materials.

Rotary broom

The brooms are available in widths of 59 or 86 inches. They feature a 20-inch-diameter brush for a variety of applications.

Mounting frames are available for trucks, tractors, loaders or forklifts. The mounts allow the brooms to be angled up to 25 degrees.

The brooms require hydraulic flow of at least 11 gallons per minute. A Hilltip Power Unit can be added for equipment below 11 gpm. The brooms’ Kohler engine delivers 12 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow.

Available options include a deflector, a sprinkler kit with a 132-gallon tank, and an electrical oil-flow valve.

SprayStriker 2600

Hilltip The SprayStriker 2600 has a 265-gallon capacity with a polyethylene tank and powder-coated stainless-steel frame. The spray bar is 6 feet 7 inches wide and has 14 nozzles, and the bar can be flipped up when needed.

The SprayStriker can deliver anti-ice and de-icing liquid mixes at up to 20 gallons per lane mile at a top speed of 20 mph. “GPS speed control automatically adjusts the flow according to the vehicle speed to consistently achieve the desired rate across the treated area,” the company says. “A color screen controller offers easy adjustment of application rates and other sprayer functions from the cab.”

Other standard features include a 2-inch camlock inlet for filling the sprayer, an additional rinse tank for cleaning the spray system after each use, and built-in tie-down straps for strapping the unit to the truck. It is also equipped with an accessory wire for powering the optional beacon light. Other options include a manual spray nozzle with a 40-foot hose reel, adjustable leg stands, and solenoids on the end nozzles.