ASV introduces new high-performance mulchers for the RT-135F and RT-75HD loaders, as well as the first ASV-branded snow attachments.

ASV Holdings has expanded its lineup of attachments for compact track loaders and skid steers by adding a dozer blade, mulchers and snow removal equipment.

“These new attachments allow operators to enjoy ASV performance year-round – seamlessly transitioning from dirt and landscaping work in the summer to snow clearing in the winter,” said Frank Gangi, attachments product manager for the ASV brand. “Our machines are designed for all seasons and conditions, and that includes our attachments.”

ASV attachments are compatible with most other brands of machines. The company is expected to continue expanding its attachment lineup for a variety of job-specific applications. ASV

Level up, cut it down

The six-way hydraulically controlled dozer blade for grading and leveling combines a dozer, grader and leveler that can be used in a variety of applications. It is available in 78- or 96-inch widths, depending on the machine size, weighing in at 800 or 970 pounds, respectively. There are adjustable depth shoes and a bolt-on reversible three-piece cutting edge.

The company is also offering new plug-and-play mulchers for applications like forestry mulching, land clearing, trail development and right-of-way work. The two new mulcher attachments, which come in a standard drum or depth control series, were designed for the high-flow capacities of ASV's RT-135F and the RT-75HD Posi-Track loaders.

According to ASV, the standard drum is a versatile mulcher suitable for most applications and includes carbide teeth that will hold up to rocky soil and other conditions. Conversely, the depth control series mulchers are double-sided and designed with knives to deal with more stringy, fibrous vegetation applications. Depth control technology allows the mulcher to process material in a single pass and creates a smoother process as less is being chipped away and shredded. ASV

In the cold

The new ASV-branded snow attachments include a snowblower, snow blade and snow pusher.

The snowblower features a four-blade fan, a heavy-duty gearbox and a high-carbon steel cutting edge to plow through snow and ice. In addition, ASV says, the attachment includes a "No-Freeze-Up" chute design that reportedly seals out snow and ice to help minimize downtime.

Both the snow blade and snow pusher have high-carbon steel cutting edges. For more sensitive areas, such as sidewalks or grass, there is an optional rubber cutting edge. The snow blade angles 27 degrees right or left and is 61.5 inches long. Depending on the machine size, the snow pusher is 96 or 120inches with 37-inch-high side panels. It includes a pull-back for clearing snow next to structures or other obstacles.