Caterpillar introduced the new TRS4, TRS8 and updated TRS6 Tilt Rotate System (TRS) for its mini excavators at the recent Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky.

The system, which is compatible with 302.7 through 310 next- generation compact excavators, allows work tools to rotate 360 degrees and tilt 40 degrees side-to-side. This extra maneuverability enables the machine to reach more areas from one position, Cat says.

TRS4 models are designed for use by the Cat 302.7, 303, 303.5 and 304 Mini Excavators, while the TRS6 models are compatible with the Cat 305.5CR and 306 CR models. The TRS8 models can be paired with the Cat 307.5, 308, 308.5, 309 and 310.

A top interface connects the TRS to the excavator, and a bottom interface connects work tools to the TRS. Customers can choose between an S-type hydraulic-coupler or pin-on for the top interface connection, while bottom interface options include the Pin Grabber or S-type coupler.

All models include a standardized auxiliary TRSAux1 hydraulic function at the bottom, allowing for the installation of an integrated grapple module when the TRS is attached to the carrier using the S- type coupler system. The TRS6 and TRS8 feature a standard TRSAux2 auxiliary port at the bottom to connect to a variety of hydraulic tools.

Sensors work in combination with Cat mini excavator software and a variety of suppliers for 2D and 3D work applications.

“The cool thing about our tiltrotators is they’re very integrated with the machine,” said Daniel Cohen, product application specialist at Cat. “We don’t have any extra displays you have to mount in the cab. We don’t have to add any extra ECMs or anything under the cab of the machine that takes up space. Our install is very quick and easy with this.”

Cat says the compact design of the TRS allows the mini excavator to maintain high digging forces. They have a reinforced gearbox and bearing ring that distributes working forces to reduce stress on the system and the host machine. Heat is distributed via a no-maintenance lubrication system.

“The high-torque rotation system quickly positions work tools, and an integral self-locking mechanism enables digging at any angle required. Single (or) minimal grease points for TRS models deliver quick, efficient greasing of all joints requiring lubrication,” Cat says.

The double-acting tilt cylinder has an integrated load-hold valve. This enables the system to maintain holding pressures and prevents cylinder movement under load. The cylinder also features hardened pistons and maintenance-free bearings and, Cat says, its scratch-resistant, rust-proof surfaces require no maintenance.

An integrated dealer-installed field control kit, which includes specially designed joysticks, suits all boom-and-stick combinations and provides intuitive control of the TRS and integral grapple, Cat says. The TRS monitor informs the operator of the attachment’s position and whether the work tool’s safety locking mechanism is engaged or disengaged. All models offer a bucket-shake feature that is activated by a joystick button to help spread material evenly.