The FH-R’s small footprint can decrease traffic disturbance and danger on busy highways and narrow backroads.

The Road Widener FH-R material placement attachment, showcased at The Utility Expo, enables one crew member to precisely lay topsoil, gravel, asphalt and more.

The remote-controlled attachment can be connected to skid steers, compact track loaders, road graders and wheel loaders. It is designed for such tasks as road shoulder repairs, remediation, road widening and trench backfilling.

Because the attachment operates off the host machine’s engine and hydraulics, there is no engine or transmission to maintain. Road Widener says this can reduce maintenance costs by 90% compared to self-propelled machines. Customers have also reported a 50 percent savings in labor costs thanks to the remote control.

“The FH-R cuts out jobsite clutter and enhances efficiency by eliminating extra machines and reducing the multi-step process down to just two passes, dispensing and compacting,” said Lynn Marsh, Road Widener president. “Contractors will get a high-quality, profitable and efficient solution for their business that makes for an unrivaled total cost of ownership.”

The FH-R is available in left, right or dual dispensing configurations. Operators can choose from dispensing widths ranging from 1 to 6 feet. The attachment can dispense up to 20 tons of material in under 10 minutes without the need for additional scraping or sweeping, the company says. A 360-degree swivel caster allows the attachment to easily maneuver around posts, guard rails or other common objects.

The FH-R works with standard and high-flow hydraulics and has only five grease fittings to maintain. It is available with an optional universal mounting plate to ensure smooth compatibility and connection.

The attachment fits on the same commercial trailer as the host machine and can be towed by a pickup truck.