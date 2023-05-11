Behold, “Trackzilla!” – Xtreme's New Monster Rough-Terrain Telehandler

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 11, 2023
Updated May 12, 2023
Xtreme XR50100 Trackzilla Telehandler
Xtreme Manufacturing

In a category all its own, Xtreme Manufacturing debuted its first tracked telehandler at ConExpo 2023, nicknamed “Trackzilla.”

Powered by a 675-horsepower Cummins engine, the “mega-xtreme-capacity” XR50100-G has a record-breaking 100-foot maximum lift height, 75 feet of forward reach and a maximum lift capacity of 50,000 pounds.

Xtreme says the monster telehandler – it's first tracked machine – can handle rough terrain with ease while keeping operators comfortable. Cab options include open cab, enclosed cab with heat or enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning. Inside the 360-degree visibility cab, operators will find a suspension seat, a rear backup camera and a multifunction display screen.

The XR50100-G is 11 feet 7 inches tall and 12 feet wide, with 20 inches of ground clearance. It has a turning radius of 23 feet.  

Optional features include LED and strobe light packages, 10″ x 4.5″ x 96″ fork tines, 6-foot jib and Xtreme's Onsite Telematics. 

Xtreme also introduced the Xtreme Glazier XR2215GL glass lifter at the show. It features a two-section boom with a maximum extension of 65 inches and a lift capacity of 2,200 pounds retracted and 500 pounds extended.

XR50100-G Quick Specs:

  • Class Carriage: G
  • Capacity Weight: 50,000 lbs.
  • Lift Height: 100 ft.
  • Forward Reach: 75 ft.
  • Frame Leveling L/R: 5° below 20
  • Machine Weight: 150,000 lbs.
  • Engine: 675 hp

preliminary xr50100 load chart for positioning carriage

