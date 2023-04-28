Magni Intros 10K/12K TH Fixed Boom Telehandler at ConExpo

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 28, 2023
Magni Fixed Boom 10K/12K TH telehandler
Magni

Magni has expanded its lineup of fixed boom telehandlers with a 12,000-pound capacity model.

Introduced at ConExpo 2023, the new Fixed Boom 10K/12K TH is powered by a 75-horsepower Deutz engine and has a maximum lift height of 48 feet 7 inches, making it ideal for most light industrial applications.

Magni says it's the only machine in its size class in the U.S. to feature a Load Moment Indicator and Load-Limiting Technology for safer lifts.

The multipurpose machine can easily adapt to different jobsite needs. Just hook up one of the many attachments available for the TH range to convert it to a telehandler, crane, man lift, or more. The RFID system on the machine automatically recognizes the attachment and its relative load charts.

With four-wheel drive and an automatic leveling system, which acts on both the wheels and stabilizers, the 10K/12K TH can safely reach a height of 50 feet on rough terrain. Using the leveling system, the operator can adjust the incline of the machine, making the entire load diagram available for any type of operation, even when under normal conditions the slope of the terrain could affect lifting performance.

The TH series includes six models with lift heights ranging from 25 to 75 feet and maximum lift capacities of 11,000 to 13,200 pounds.

Magni also showcased a heavy-lift model, the HTH 16.10, and three rotating models, the RTH 5.25, 6.30 and 6.46, at the show.

 

