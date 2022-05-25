The low pivot, no-flex boom on the Merlo P72.10Plus telehandler has a lift height up to 31’3”.

Merlo has introduced its P72.10Plus telehandler in the United States.

The nimble, yet heavy-duty machine features a lift height up to 31 feet 3 inches, a maximum reach of 17 feet 1 inch and a maximum load capacity of 15,800 pounds.

The P72.10Plus is powered by a 115-horsepower Perkins engine with Eco Power Drive, which automatically controls and adjusts engine speed, hydrostatic pump flow rate and hydrostatic engine displacement to reduce fuel consumption without impacting performance. The machine offers four-wheel drive, three steering modes and can hit speeds up to 25 mph.

The telehandler’s adaptive stability control system senses machine parameters, including attachments, load weight and machine positioning in real time to automatically adjust the response of the machine and the speed of movements. An automatic parking brake management system sets the brake as soon as the engine switches off to avoid unintentional movements.

The FOPS Level II and ROPS-certified cab features automotive-style ergonomics, large glass windows on the front, back, sides and roof for full visibility, and reverse shuttle control on the steering column and joystick.

A 3-inch solid ring of steel surrounding the machine eliminates the need for counterweights and reduces the machine’s footprint. The P72.10PLUS is also equipped with frame leveling, boom side-shift and an inching pedal for precise material placement.

Imported from Italy, Merlo machines are sold by Applied Machinery Sales of Rock Hill, South Carolina.