Merlo P72.10Plus Telehandler Balances Precision and Speed

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 25, 2022
Merlo P72.10Plus telehandler with bucket attachment scooping mulch
The low pivot, no-flex boom on the Merlo P72.10Plus telehandler has a lift height up to 31’3”.
Merlo

Merlo has introduced its P72.10Plus telehandler in the United States.

The nimble, yet heavy-duty machine features a lift height up to 31 feet 3 inches, a maximum reach of 17 feet 1 inch and a maximum load capacity of 15,800 pounds.

The P72.10Plus is powered by a 115-horsepower Perkins engine with Eco Power Drive, which automatically controls and adjusts engine speed, hydrostatic pump flow rate and hydrostatic engine displacement to reduce fuel consumption without impacting performance. The machine offers four-wheel drive, three steering modes and can hit speeds up to 25 mph.

The telehandler’s adaptive stability control system senses machine parameters, including attachments, load weight and machine positioning in real time to automatically adjust the response of the machine and the speed of movements. An automatic parking brake management system sets the brake as soon as the engine switches off to avoid unintentional movements.

The FOPS Level II and ROPS-certified cab features automotive-style ergonomics, large glass windows on the front, back, sides and roof for full visibility, and reverse shuttle control on the steering column and joystick.   

A 3-inch solid ring of steel surrounding the machine eliminates the need for counterweights and reduces the machine’s footprint. The P72.10PLUS is also equipped with frame leveling, boom side-shift and an inching pedal for precise material placement.

Imported from Italy, Merlo machines are sold by Applied Machinery Sales of Rock Hill, South Carolina. 

Related Stories
Bobcat TL923 Telehandler with bucket attachment
Telehandlers
Boosting Speed, Power & Visibility: Bobcat's New TL723, TL923 Telehandlers
JLG Rotating Telehandler at a commercial construction site.
Telehandlers
Drop the Outriggers and Work for Hours: JLG Rotating Telehandlers Give You 3-in-1 Capability
Manitou new ULM 412 H telehandler side view studio
Telehandlers
“Super Compact” Telehandlers: Smallest Models from Manitou, Gehl Coming
Bobcat TL619 telehandler boom raised
Telehandlers
Multipurpose Machine: Bobcat's New TL619 Telehandler
Top Stories
Merlo P72.10Plus telehandler with bucket attachment scooping mulch
Telehandlers
Merlo P72.10Plus Telehandler Balances Precision and Speed
The nimble, yet heavy-duty machine has a 17-foot reach, a 15,800-pound capacity and speed of up to 25 mph.
A TA 230 Litronic hauling a load
Off-Road Trucks
Liebherr Completely Redesigns TA 230 Articulated Dump Truck
Hitachi ZX50U-5N Compact Excavator grabbing debris
Equipment
Hitachi’s First 3 Excavators Since Deere Split Unveiled for U.S.
Episode 72 The Dirt A.I. Technology and the future of construction
Technology
Built Robotics Turns Excavators into Robotic Trenchers – What’s Next? (Video)
Case 580 EV
Pay and benefits
CNH and Union Return to Bargaining Table Over Strike
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All